FALSTAFF Comes to Paris Opera in September

Falstaff by Giuseppe Verdi comes to Opéra Bastille in September. Performances run from 10 to 30 September 2024.

If Falstaff were an animal, he would be a peacock. He plays the beau in front of the Merry Wives of Windsor, convinced, despite his paunch and his age, that he holds them under his spell. He goes so far as to send the same love letter to Mrs Ford and her friend Meg. But beware the women’s revenge, as they will not rest until he repents.

Learn more here.

