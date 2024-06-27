Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2025 Festival Season And The Extension And Creation Of Key Artistic Partnerships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Des Moines Metro Opera has announced the complete repertory for the company's 2025 Festival Season. The season runs June 27 through July 20 and features the return of Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, a new production and company premiere of Leoš Janáček's The Cunning Little Vixen and a new production of Igor Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress.

“The 2025 Festival Season builds on the company's reputation for curating a daring collection of works. These three fascinating pieces—legends, myths and parables—are drawn from far-flung corners of the operatic repertory and each elevates the intrinsic appeal of the other in beautiful ways,” said Egel. “The long-awaited return of Richard Wagner to our stage, Stravinsky's uniquely singular masterpiece and the company premiere of Janáček's breathtaking tale of the animal and human worlds are all causes for celebration. Combined with stunning designs and remarkable casts, this will be a not-to-be-missed season.”

Artistic Partnerships

In addition to the 2025 festival repertory, Egel also announced extended and new partnerships with key artistic personnel that will ensure the continued success of the company over multiple years.

First, the company announces the extension of its contract with Music Director and Principal Conductor David Neely through 2028. “David has served as the Marshall and Judy Flapan Music Director and Principal Conductor since 2012. In this role he has overseen and built one of the finest opera orchestras in America today,” said Egel. “Our recent festival seasons have included some of the most challenging works in the repertory, yet David and our exceptional musicians continue to achieve astounding success.”

Additionally, the company has entered into three-year agreements with two other key individuals. Beginning in 2025, directors Kristine McIntyre and Chas Rader-Shieber will become Artistic Partners. In these roles, each will direct one new production per season and advise with casting, production design and repertory. These yearly productions will include co-productions with major companies, the exploration of technology in the company's unique theatre and the introduction of titles new to DMMO. “As Des Moines Metro Opera takes its place as one of America's leading summer opera festivals, these appointments recognize the roles these individuals have played in our success and extend our planning horizon over several years,” said Egel. “As the company looks to the future of the Blank Performing Arts Center theatre, their input will help in envisioning important next steps.” Additional guest conductors and directors will also continue to be engaged each season to complement the efforts of these individuals and the entire artistic staff.

2025 Festival Season Information

All three productions will be presented in rotating repertory in the intimate 467-seat Pote Theatre at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa. Each opera features English supertitles projected above the stage. The Des Moines Metro Opera Festival Orchestra, made up of professional musicians from across the country, will perform for all three productions.

Subscription packages and early-bird individual ticket reservations are available now. Select-your-own subscriptions and individual tickets go on sale November 20 at 10am (CT). Full production and ticket information is available by visiting www.desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season or by calling Des Moines Metro Opera's box office at (515) 209-3257.

