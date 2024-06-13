Bayerische Staatsoper To Host International Opera Awards 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Opera Awards is delighted to announced that the 2024 awards ceremony will be hosted by the Bayerische Staatsoper on Wednesday 2 October at the Prinzregententheater in Munich.

Regarded as the Oscars of the opera world, the International Opera Awards celebrate operatic talent from around the globe, as well as raising funds and awareness for the Opera Awards Foundation which supports aspiring operatic artists.

The Bayerische Staatsoper received the prestigious Opera Company of the Year award at the 2023 Awards and also secured the New Production Award for its staging of Prokofiev's War and Peace. By hosting the Awards, the Bayerische Staatsoper continues the tradition set by Teatro Real in Madrid, the 2021 Opera Company of the Year, and Teatr Wielki in Poland, which hosted on behalf of the 2022 winners, Lviv and Odesa.

The ceremony will feature performances from stars of the opera world, as well as singers from the Bayerische Staatsoper Young Artists programme – supported by the multi award-winning Bayerische Staatsorchester, one of the oldest orchestras in the world. Further details will be announced in due course.

Nominations for the International Opera Awards 2024 are open until 31 July 2024 and can be submitted on the Opera Awards website. Nominations should be for achievements during the period 1 September 2023 to 31 July 2024. All nominations will be considered by the jury and shortlists will be announced in mid-August.

The Awards, founded by philanthropist Harry Hyman in 2012, aim to raise the profile of opera as an art form, to recognise and reward success in opera and to generate funds to provide bursaries for aspiring operatic talent from around the world. Since 2012 over £500,000 has been raised by the Opera Awards Foundation, going to more than 125 bursary recipients.

Tickets for the Awards ceremony are available from the Bayerische Staatsoper website.

