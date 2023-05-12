The Metropolitan Opera to Present Live Transmission of Ivo van Hove-Directed DON GIOVANNI

The Metropolitan Opera will present a live transmission of Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove's new production of Mozart's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series. This production marks Met debuts for both van Hove and Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, who will lead the star-studded cast that includes baritone Peter Mattei, considered one of today's great Don Giovanni interpreters, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang will portray Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-with tenor Ben Bliss as Don Ottavio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Masetto, and bass-baritone Alexander Tsymbalyuk as the Commendatore.

Van Hove's production sets the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape that shines a light into the work's dark corners. The creative team includes set and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, costume designer An D'Huys, and projection designer Christopher Ash, all making their Live in HD debuts, as well as choreographer Sara Erde.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and soprano Erin Morley will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermission. Morley recently starred as Sophie in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier last month and will star as Pamina in Simon McBurney's upcoming new production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, which will be transmitted live to cinemas on June 3.

For select audiences who do not live near a participating cinema, Don Giovanni will also be available on The Met: Live at Home platform, which offers a livestream and on-demand viewing for seven days following the performance.

