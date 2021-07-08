The Met Announces Week 70 Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Met has announced a lineup of operas by Giacomo Puccini for its 70th week of Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on its website during the Covid-19 closure. New to the streaming schedule is the 1992 telecast of Puccini's La Fanciulla del West starring Barbara Daniels, Plácido Domingo, and Sherrill Milnes.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 70- Puccini Week

Monday, July 12 - Puccini's Manon Lescaut

Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine. From February 16, 2008.

Tuesday, July 13 - Puccini's La Bohème

Starring Renata Scotto, Maralin Niska, Luciano Pavarotti, Ingvar Wixell, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From March 15, 1977.

Wednesday, July 14 - Puccini's Tosca

Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. From December 19, 1978.

Thursday, July 15 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Production by Anthony Minghella. From November 9, 2019.

Friday, July 16 - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West

Starring Barbara Daniels, Plácido Domingo, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From April 8, 1992.

Saturday, July 17 - Puccini's La Rondine

Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Nicolas Joël. From January 10, 2009.

Sunday, July 18 - Puccini's Turandot

Starring Nina Stemme, Anita Hartig, Marco Berti, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk, conducted by Paolo Carignani. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From January 30, 2016.