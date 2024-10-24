The Gerda Lissner Foundation Reveals Winners Of 2024 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gerda Lissner Foundation revealed the winners of its recent 2024 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition. The competition, now in its ninth year, is dedicated to highlighting the importance of art song in a singer's development. The competition's collaborative pianist was Arlene Shrut.

"We are delighted to continue our tradition of recognizing exceptional young vocal artists," said Michael A. Fornabaio, President of The Gerda Lissner Foundation. "The Lieder/Song Vocal Competition offers a unique platform for singers to showcase their artistry and delve into the intricacies of the art song repertoire."

The four top prize winners will be presented in concert at Carnegie Hall Zankel Hall, along with winners of The Gerda Lissner Foundation's 2025 International Vocal Competition (IVC), on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

2024 Competition Winners

First Prize: Erin Wagner (mezzo-soprano)

Second Prize (Liederkranz Foundation Prize): Michael J. Butler (tenor)

Third Prize: Bridget Esler (soprano)

Judges' Special Prize Sponsored By Michele T. Classe: Ashyln Rock (soprano)

Grant Award Winners:

Kerrigan Bigelow (soprano)

Ruby Dibble (mezzo-soprano)

Titus Muzi III (baritone)

Tivoli Treloar (mezzo-soprano)

Encouragement Award Winners:

Gabrielle Barkidjija (mezzo-soprano)

Sarah Fleiss (soprano)

Sofia Gotch (soprano)

Sunghoon Han (bass-baritone)

Evan Lazdowski (bass-baritone)

Luna Seongeun Park (soprano)

Maggie Renee (mezzo-soprano)

Ashley Marie Robillard (soprano)

Kayla R. Stein (soprano)

Adriana Stepien (soprano)

Lisl Wangermann (soprano)

Lucas Zuehl (bass-baritone)

"I am so immensely grateful and honored to have been awarded First Prize in this year's Gerda Lissner Foundation Lieder Competition," said Erin Wagner, the competition's winner. "Song has always been a source of joy and inspiration for me and I feel so grateful to The Gerda Lissner Foundation for their support of this deeply important art form and for their belief in my artistry."

The competition's esteemed judging panel included: Michael Benchetrit (Minerva Artist, President), Ken Benson (Ken Benson Artists, President), Lorraine Di Simone (Voice Teacher), Nathaniel LaNasa (Pianist/Coach), Midge Woolsey (The Gerda Lissner Foundation Co-Artistic Director) and collaborative pianist Arlene Shrut (The Gerda Lissner Foundation Co-Artistic Director).

The Gerda Lissner Foundation is committed to supporting emerging vocal artists and promoting the rich tradition of art song. For more information about the foundation and the Lieder/Song Vocal Competition, please visit www.gerdalissner.org.

Comments