Teatro Grattacielo Opens Co-Production of Mozart's IDOMENEO In Greece
The production opened successfully on November 24th in Heraklion, Crete at the Cultural and Conference Center.
Teatro Grattacielo's artistic directors Stefanos Koroneos, the Board of Directors, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy, have announced their very first international co-production of W.A.Mozart Idomeneo with the Cultural and Conference Center of Heraklion. The production opened successfully on November 24th in Heraklion, Crete at the Cultural and Conference Center. It was the first time that a full opera production was presented in the island of Crete, a historic moment in the cultural life of Greece.
FULL CAST INFORMATION:
Conductor: Myron Michailidis, Music Director of Erfurt Theater, Artistic Director Cultural and Conference Center of Heraklion
Director: Stefanos Koroneos, General and Artistic Director, Teatro Grattacielo
Set and Costume designer: Tasos Protopsaltou
Lighting Designer: Dimitris Koutas
Video Designer: Nikos Motsios
Philharmonia Athens Orchestra
IDOMENEO: Thomas Massey, Donghyuk Chung
ILIA: Annie Fassea, Clara Luz Iranzo
ELETTRA: Kristel Vinter, Wing Kwan Chung
ΙDAMANTE: Kirsten Scott, Eva Marco
ARBACE: Marios Maniatopoulos
LA VOCE: Rick Agster, Μanos Christofakakis