Teatro Grattacielo Opens Co-Production of Mozart's IDOMENEO In Greece

The production opened successfully on November 24th in Heraklion, Crete at the Cultural and Conference Center.

Dec. 15, 2021  

Teatro Grattacielo's artistic directors Stefanos Koroneos, the Board of Directors, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy, have announced their very first international co-production of W.A.Mozart Idomeneo with the Cultural and Conference Center of Heraklion. The production opened successfully on November 24th in Heraklion, Crete at the Cultural and Conference Center. It was the first time that a full opera production was presented in the island of Crete, a historic moment in the cultural life of Greece.

FULL CAST INFORMATION:

Conductor: Myron Michailidis, Music Director of Erfurt Theater, Artistic Director Cultural and Conference Center of Heraklion

Director: Stefanos Koroneos, General and Artistic Director, Teatro Grattacielo

Set and Costume designer: Tasos Protopsaltou

Lighting Designer: Dimitris Koutas

Video Designer: Nikos Motsios

Philharmonia Athens Orchestra

IDOMENEO: Thomas Massey, Donghyuk Chung

ILIA: Annie Fassea, Clara Luz Iranzo

ELETTRA: Kristel Vinter, Wing Kwan Chung

ΙDAMANTE: Kirsten Scott, Eva Marco

ARBACE: Marios Maniatopoulos

LA VOCE: Rick Agster, Μanos Christofakakis


