THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to be Presented at Madison Opera

Madison Opera will begin its 2024-25 season with Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, one of opera’s favorite comedies. A rom-com with a sparkling score, Barber will have performances on November 1 at 7:30pm and November 3 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall.

Based on Pierre Beaumarchais’ 1775 play of the same title, The Barber of Seville tells how Figaro, the title character, helps Count Almaviva and Rosina outwit the latter’s guardian. Secret love notes, multiple disguises, and bit of sleight-of-hand are employed to bring about a wedding in the final scene.

Following its premiere in 1816, Barber became an international hit, and it is now one of the most performed comedies in the repertoire, delighting each generation anew. Figaro’s aria “Largo al factotum” has been used in countless pop culture contexts, from Bugs Bunny to Mrs. Doubtfire.

“The Barber of Seville is deservedly beloved,” says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. “The combination of the love story, comedy, and the way Rossini’s music literally sparkles makes it a wonderful treat for audiences of all ages. Whether one is completely new to Barber or has seen it many times, it has an eternal youth that is a delight, offering a perfect respite from the news cycle.”



