Sarasota Opera Announces 2025 Mini Events

Sarasota Opera is once again offering its popular Mini Events, which take place throughout the year and are themed, intimate dining events hosted at a private home or venue. Mini Event Chair, Aline Blanchard, shares that “these events are a great way to both forge new and deepen longer relationships.”

This season's theme is Mini Events - Around the World. Attendance is limited, offering a unique experience where attendees can meet others in the community and form new friendships while supporting Sarasota Opera.

A Bit of India in Sarasota

Hosts: Stella Sookdeo Pla (Private Home)

Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Experience a bit of Indian culture. This intimate event will include a fashion show with lenghas, shalwars, saris, and Indian jewelry. Learn how to wrap a sari and enjoy culturally traditional finger foods, desserts, and music. There will be door prizes and chances to win special clothing items. Cost is $100 per person. Capacity is 20 guests.

Wine Dinner at Michael's Wine Cellar

Host: Sarasota Opera

Venue: Michael's Wine Cellar

Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Tenor Hak Soo Kim is renowned for his performances at Sarasota Opera and on other stages. In addition, he is a certified sommelier and has worked at some of New York City's finest restaurants, including the last three years as head sommelier at James Beard Award winner Thomas Keller's restaurant Per Se. Join him at this fun, informative wine-pairing dinner.

This event is limited to 50 guests and will be held at Michael's Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Business casual or cocktail attire is suggested. Cost is $300 per person. Capacity is 50 guests.

Maritime Morsels – A Nova Scotian Feast from the Sea, Land & Air

Hosts: Jadwiga and Donald Brown (Private Home)

Thursday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

A unique way to experience Nova Scotian fare here in southwest Florida. The menu will feature sea (lobster and other seafood), air (poultry), and land (lamb). Attire is beach-comber casual. Cost is $125 per person. Capacity is 20 guests.

Argentine Adventure: Dinner, Dancing and Theatre

Hosts: Rick Kerby and Jonathan Coleman

Friday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Manatee Performing Arts Center

Your evening begins by meeting your fellow South American oligarchs over a specialty cocktail, wine or beer at Rae's Cabaret, in the grand lobby of the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Next, you will be conducted upstairs to the ballroom for a brief participatory tango demonstration, followed by a two-course dinner, accompanied by Argentine wines.

Finally, you will receive premium mainstage seating for MPACs production of the award-winning Broadway musical, Evita.

The Manatee Performing Arts Center is at 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Retro cocktail attire is suggested. Cost is $175 per person. Capacity is 32 guests.

Details about each event including directions, parking info, and event attire will be sent to you following your reservations. All proceeds go directly to Sarasota Opera. More Mini Events are being planned for this season. For information on becoming a host, contact Melissa Voigt at 941-366-8450, ext. 581 or mvoigt@sarasotaopera.org. Visit our website at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/minievent.

