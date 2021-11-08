Riverside Opera Company Presents Award-Winning Performers inÂ TOSCA AND TANGO- An Evening of Arias, Duets and DanceÂ 



Riverside Opera Company invites all to enjoy arias, duets, dance and fellowship at an evening of Riverside Opera: Tosca and Tango, Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Church 200 Boscombe Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 door and Free for students and children. Limited space - advance purchase recommended.

From La Boheme, Carmen and Tosca enjoy performances sung by our award-winning artists soprano Jacqueline Quirk, from Broadway's A Chorus line, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Tuscany Italy. And mezzo-soprano Christina Lamberti from San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera and tenor Jesus Daniel Hernandez, who served in the US Army and was a student of Placido Domingo. All performers will be accompanied by world-class pianist Olga Gurevich.

The second half of the program invites attendees to dance to the music from the 1940s to the 1980s with Alison Madill vocals, Jamie Aurelia on guitar, Alan-Arthur Aurelia on bass, Jared Mishen on piano and vocals and Steven Keely on drums.

Olga Gurevich is enjoying her career both as a concert pianist and a piano teacher. She earned her Master's degree in Piano Performance and Piano Pedagogy at Gnesin Academy of Music and then finished her post graduate studies at Maimonides State Academy in Moscow, Russia. Olga is a winner of several international piano competitions

American mezzo-soprano Christina Lamberti has garnered international attention with companies such as the San Francisco Opera and Houston Grand Opera but also has had a long-standing relationship with the innovative Theater Regensburg in Germany.

Lirico Spinto Tenor JesÃºs Daniel HernÃ¡ndez was born and raised in the Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Chihuahua, MÃ©xico. As a child, his biggest dream was to be a singer. Self-described as the "walking tenor" due to having "walked in many shoes" including fast food worker, mariachi band, vacuum and car sales and a soldier in the US Army. Maestro Placido Domingo invited him to be part of his prestigious Domingo-Cafritz young artist program where he participated in concerts and operas with Placido Domingo.

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk , with a full lyric soprano voice, is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout internationally gracing the stages of Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza.

The Riverside Opera Company is based on Staten Island. It performs fully and semi-staged productions with a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia. who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S. The performers are winners of open public auditions, held in New York City. ROC also provides yearly workshops for professional and emerging professional singers and free opera in the schools as educational outreach.

Order tickets online. Proof of vaccine and mask-wearing required. For event information visit the Riverside Opera Facebook event page. https://www.facebook.com/events/396908288577241?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5b%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D%5d%7D