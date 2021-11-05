Puccini's LA BOHEME Returns to the Met Stage Next Week

South Korean conductor Eun Sun Kim, who became music director of San Francisco Opera this fall, will make her Met debut leading Puccini's La BohÃ¨me November 9, marking the first of five female conductors to take the Met podium this season-the most in Met history. Franco Zeffirelli's classic staging, the company's all-time most-performed production, marks the 40th anniversary of its 1981 premiere with a cast starring Anita Hartig as the tragic heroine MimÃ¬ and Charles Castronovo as the poet Rodolfo, with Artur RuciÅ„ski as the painter Marcello. Many artists make Met role debuts in this run, including Federica Lombardi as Musetta, Alexander Birch Elliott as Schaunard, and Nicholas Brownlee as Colline. Donald Maxwell also sings the roles of Benoit and Alcindoro. For the performances on November 26, 29, and December 3, 2021, Ryan Speedo Green reprises the role of Colline, and Joo Won Kang makes his Met debut as Marcello on December 3, 2021.

La BohÃ¨me returns for two additional runs during the 2021-22 season. Four performances in January 2022 are led by conductor Carlo Rizzi and star Maria Agresta, as MimÃ¬, Castronovo as Rodolfo, Gabriella Reyes in her Met role debut as Musetta, Lucas Meachem as Marcello, Elliott as Schaunard, and Peter Kellner in his Met debut as Colline. In May 2022, Kim returns to the podium to conduct four performances featuring Eleonora Buratto and Yusif Eyvazov in their Met role debuts as the star-crossed lovers MimÃ¬ and Rodolfo, Aleksandra Kurzak as Musetta, Quinn Kelsey as Marcello, Iurii Samoilov in his Met debut as Schaunard, and Nicolas TestÃ© as Colline.

La BohÃ¨me Worldwide Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The November 9 and 17, 2021, performances of La BohÃ¨me, as well as the January 22 and May 24, 2022, performances, will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 355. Audio from the November 9, 2021, and May 24, 2022, performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org. The January 22, 2022, performance will be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

For further details on La BohÃ¨me, including casting by date, please click here.