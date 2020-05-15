Portland Opera Announces Postponement of Fall Operas in the 2020/21 Season

Portland Opera has announced that the first two operas of the 2020/21 season, Robert Xavier Rodríguez's Frida and Puccini's Tosca, will be postponed. In accordance with guidance from the office of Governor Kate Brown prohibiting large gatherings through September, and with the health and safety of their patrons and staff in mind, Portland Opera will reschedule these performances to take place in 2021. Dates will be announced at a future time. This postponement will include all main stage opera performances, as well as related events, and public programming.

"The health and well-being of our audience, staff, and community during this crisis remain our number one priority," says General Director Sue Dixon. "We look forward to the day we can share Frida and Tosca with the Portland community, and in the meantime, we continue to strengthen our commitment to come out on the other side of this as a stronger organization."

Current subscribers and members can contact their Patron Services team with any questions. They can be reached Monday - Friday, from 10 AM - 5 PM at 503-241-1802. Additional details can be found online by visiting PortlandOpera.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You