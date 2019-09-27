Plácido Domingo to Receive Award in Mexico City; Olga Borodina Issues Statement in Support of Domingo

Amidst multiple sexual assault allegations and withdrawing from Met Opera's Macbeth shortly before performances began, Plácido Domingo will be receiving an award in Mexico City.

The Spanish singer is receiving the Premio Batuta for his excellence in classical music. The award will be presented on October 6, 2019 and Domingo has already confirmed he will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Other honorees include Michael Nyman, Leo Brouwer, Sergio Berlioz, David Rodríguez De La Peña, Lizzi Ceniceros, Enrique Bátiz, Horacio Franco, María Luisa Tamez, Edesio Alejandro, Jorge Saade-Scaff, Venus Rey Jr, Carlos Esteva, and Irasema Terrazas.

Another opera star, Olga Borodina, has issued a statement saying "Dear Plácido! The world has gone crazy! For me you have always been the best partner and my teacher! Such as you have never been and there will never be! You are our pride! I wish you not to fall spirit! It's just a black period of ungrateful, ungrateful and ungrateful people that will soon pass! I wish you strength and good health! Always with you! Olga"

Borodina has appeared with Domingo in "Samson et Dalila," "The Queen of Spades," Domingo's 60th birthday, and "Adriana Lecouvreur."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





