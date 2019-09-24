Plácido Domingo Drops Out Of Met's MACBETH Amid Harassment Inquiry

Plàcido Domingo has dropped out of The Met's production of Macbeth, after the company previously stated he would stay on amid allegations of harassment at multiple other companies.

Domingo has dropped out due to "rising tensions over how the company was responding to allegations" of his harassment.

"I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years," Mr. Domingo said in a statement to the New York Times. "While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of 'Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both onstage and behind the scenes. As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request. I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of 'Macbeth,' which I consider my last performance on the Met stage."

The Met said in a statement "The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately."

After multiple women have come forward accusing Plácido Domingo of sexual assault, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) has opened its own independent investigation into allegations against the opera star.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the investigations of our signatory companies, AGMA's internal investigation will not be limited to conduct that occurred at a specific company or at a particular time," said AGMA National Executive Director Len Egert. "Our investigation will also examine the systemic failures within the industry that could have allowed this conduct, if substantiated, to continue unchallenged for decades. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, and the number of AGMA members who may have been affected, we believe this investigation is necessary at this time."

"The health and safety of AGMA Artists is of paramount importance to the Union," said AGMA President Raymond Menard. "Every AGMA Artist has an absolute right to go to work without fear of sexual harassment, discrimination, or assault. As a labor union, it's our job to make sure that our employers keep our members safe at work."





