Plácido Domingo Drops Out Of Met's MACBETH Amid Harassment Inquiry
Plàcido Domingo has dropped out of The Met's production of Macbeth, after the company previously stated he would stay on amid allegations of harassment at multiple other companies.
Domingo has dropped out due to "rising tensions over how the company was responding to allegations" of his harassment.
"I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years," Mr. Domingo said in a statement to the New York Times. "While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection I believe that my appearance in this production of 'Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both onstage and behind the scenes. As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request. I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of 'Macbeth,' which I consider my last performance on the Met stage."
The Met said in a statement "The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately."
After multiple women have come forward accusing Plácido Domingo of sexual assault, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) has opened its own independent investigation into allegations against the opera star.
"Given the uncertainty surrounding the investigations of our signatory companies, AGMA's internal investigation will not be limited to conduct that occurred at a specific company or at a particular time," said AGMA National Executive Director Len Egert. "Our investigation will also examine the systemic failures within the industry that could have allowed this conduct, if substantiated, to continue unchallenged for decades. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, and the number of AGMA members who may have been affected, we believe this investigation is necessary at this time."
"The health and safety of AGMA Artists is of paramount importance to the Union," said AGMA President Raymond Menard. "Every AGMA Artist has an absolute right to go to work without fear of sexual harassment, discrimination, or assault. As a labor union, it's our job to make sure that our employers keep our members safe at work."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)