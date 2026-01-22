Piedmont Opera Appoints Joseph Mechavich As General Director Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Piedmont Opera has appointed Joseph Mechavich as its General Director, marking an exciting new chapter for the company as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2026.

Mechavich is a highly respected conductor and artistic leader whose recent work has demonstrated a strong commitment to musical excellence, thoughtful repertoire development, and collaborative production practices. Known for his clarity of musical vision and deep engagement with singers, orchestras, and creative teams, he brings a leadership style well aligned with Piedmont Opera's artistic values and community-centered mission.

"In less than a year, he has seamlessly become an integral part of the Triad arts community," said Jessica Good, president of the Piedmont Opera Board of Directors. "During his time as Interim Artistic Director, he led sold-out performances in an alternative venue and helped establish a new revenue stream for the company through the creation of a new Carmen set, developed in partnership with Knoxville Opera. As Piedmont Opera approaches its 50th anniversary, his experience and vision position the company to honor its legacy while continuing to grow artistically and reach new audiences."

"I am honored to take on the role of General Director of Piedmont Opera," said Mechavich. "This company has a remarkable spirit, a devoted community, and a commitment to producing opera of the highest quality. I look forward to building on that strong foundation and helping shape the company's next chapter."

Mechavich has conducted and led a wide range of operatic productions around the world, earning recognition for performances noted for their musical integrity, dramatic insight, and stylistic versatility. His accomplishments include leading acclaimed productions such as Porgy and Bess at Deutsche Opera/Cape Town Opera, Il barbiere di Siviglia at Washington National Opera, Turandot at Calgary Opera, and Nixon in China for Auckland Philharmonic/New Zealand Opera; mentoring emerging artists at institutions like the Brevard Music Festival, The Curtis Institute, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and Northwestern University; while contributing to innovative programming initiatives that balance traditional repertoire with new artistic insights. These efforts reflect a forward-looking artistic approach while honoring the foundations of the operatic canon.

As General Director, Mechavich will guide artistic planning while driving the company's strategic and institutional development, working in close partnership with Piedmont Opera's board, senior leadership team, artists, and community partners to advance its tradition of excellence.

Founded in 1976, Piedmont Opera has grown into one of the region's leading professional opera companies, recognized for its artistic quality, educational initiatives, and commitment to making opera accessible and meaningful throughout the Piedmont Triad. The 2026 season will celebrate five decades of opera-making, honoring the artists, audiences, and supporters who have shaped the company's history.

Mechavich will conduct Bizet's Carmen on March 27 at 7:30 PM and March 29 at 3 PM at High Point Theatre.