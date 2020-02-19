Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for LA BOHÈME at Theater Latté Da

Rehearsals have begun for Theater Latté Da's production of LA BOHÈME, the beloved Puccini opera re-imagined by Peter Rothstein and orchestrator Joseph Schlefke. The production brings together rising stars in the opera world along with favorite performers from the Twin Cities music scene. Among the top 5 operas performed around the globe, LA BOHÈME features music by Giacomo Puccini and libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The production is directed by Theater Latté Da Artistic Director Peter Rothstein [1] with Music Direction by Eric McEnaney and features a new orchestration by Joseph Schlefke.

LA BOHÈME will run March 11 - April 26, 2020 at the Ritz Theater. Preview performances are March 11-13. Single tickets start at $33. Group, student, and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

This passionate, timeless tale of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world's most popular opera, and inspired the long-running Broadway box office smash hit, RENT. Theater Latté Da brings Peter Rothstein's innovative, award-winning staging to the intimate Ritz Theater for the first time. LA BOHÈME premiered at the Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy, on February 1, 1896. A group of friends are living a bohemian life in Paris and trying to make their livings creating art. Despite a tragic ending, the story celebrates love in the face of adversity.





