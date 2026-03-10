Opera Unbound To Present World Premiere of THE FOX

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Unbound will present the world premiere of THE FOX, a new chamber opera by emerging Vancouver composer Roan Shankaruk, April 17–19, 2026 at ANNEX in Vancouver.

Based on D.H. Lawrence’s 1922 novella, THE FOX explores the complex power dynamics between two women who run an isolated poultry farm and the young soldier who arrives to help them. Set in Britain during World War I, the opera follows Nellie March and Jill Banford, whose quiet life is disrupted when Henry Grenfel enters their world, setting off a chain of events that threatens to reshape their relationships and future. The work marks the first operatic adaptation of Lawrence’s story, which has previously been adapted into stage productions and a 1967 film.

“As an emerging collaborative company that focuses on works that push the boundaries of our art form and explore opera's intersections with other mediums, we are thrilled to present Roan Shankaruk's compelling and unconventional chamber opera as our inaugural full-length opera production,” said Opera Unbound Co-Director Taryn Plater. “Roan has created a modern masterpiece, in which her haunting, cinematic score perfectly serves the story's dramatic moments and intimately nuanced characters, creating a beautifully chilling effect.”

“I was immediately inspired upon reading The Fox,” said Shankaruk. “Despite being published more than a century ago, the novella's themes of power and subversion are still incredibly relevant and poignant to our modern life today. And with its surreal, dream-like drama and intensely thrilling narrative, I could envision this story coming to life on the operatic stage. Similarly, I was drawn to the story's representation of diverse sexualities, which is still an uncommon narrative element in opera. I loved the idea of exploring this topic in a fully staged version of The Fox.”

THE FOX is Shankaruk’s first full-length chamber opera and was composed with support from the University of Manitoba’s New Works Project during her master’s studies. The work was initially presented as a concert-style workshop during the global pandemic before Opera Unbound partnered with Shankaruk to develop the piece into a fully staged production.

The production features tenor Adam Schmidt as Henry, mezzo-soprano Renee Fajardo and soprano Roan Shankaruk alternating as Jill, and mezzo-soprano Taryn Plater as Nellie. Instrumentalists include Teodora Dimova on violin and Min Jee Yoon on cello under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Perri Lo. The creative team includes Christopher Lam as director, Jessica Wynn Cole as art director, Christian Ching as lighting designer, and Andy Sandberg as stage manager.

Shankaruk is a composer, performer, and illustrator who earned a Master’s degree in Opera from the University of Manitoba and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of British Columbia with a double major in Opera Performance and Composition. Her compositions have been featured in Vancouver Opera’s New Works Project, the Sonic Boom Festival, and Vancouver Indie Opera Week. Her previous opera, The Woman Who Borrowed Memories, was produced by Montreal’s 23-Degree Theatre and at the 2019 Vancouver Fringe Festival.