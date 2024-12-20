Opera Saratoga Unveils Cast & Creative Teams For 2025 Summer Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Saratoga has revealed the creative teams for its Summer Festival 2025. The musical She Loves Me, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joe Masteroff, will be directed by John Matsumoto Giampietro. Jacques Offenbach's La Vie Parisienne will be directed by Mary Birnbaum and conducted by Juliane Gallant, making her U.S. debut. Both productions feature scenic design by Krit Robinson and lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia.

The cast of She Loves Me includes Festival Artists Christine Taylor Price (Amalia Balash), Kate Morton (Ilona Ritter), Shavon Lloyd (Steven Kodaly), Michael Segura (Ladislav Sipos), Jack O'Leary (Arpad Lazlo), Wagner Pastor (Head Waiter), and Guest Artist Peter Kazaras (Mr. Maraczek). Nathan Cicero will serve as assistant conductor, with Festival Artist Paige Dirks-Jacks as assistant director. June 21, 25, 27 at 7:30 pm and June 28 & 29 at 2:00 pm at Universal Preservation Hall.

La Vie Parisienne features Festival Artists Sungyeun Kim (Gabrielle), Fantine Douilly (Pauline), Chase Sanders (Baroness), Sadie Spivey (Clara), Tivoli Treloar (Metella), Kate Morton (Mme. de Folle-Verdure), Brennan Martinez (Léonie), Chuanyuan Liu (Mme. de Quimper-Karadec), Randy Ho (Gardefeu), Wagner Pastor (Gontran/Prosper), Geoffrey Schmelzer (Le Baron), Michael Segura (Urbain), Jack O'Leary (Joseph), as well as guest artists Michael Hawk (Bobinet) and César Andrés Parreño (Frick/Bresélien). Gloria Yin will serve as assistant conductor, and Zoe Lesser will be the assistant director. The book for La Vie Parisienne will be translated and updated by Tim Drucker (director of Trixie and Katya Live!) June 20, 26 & 28 at 7:30 pm and June 22 at 2:00 pm at Universal Preservation Hall.

A Mass for Women in Bathrooms, the work-in-progress presentation from composer Emma O'Halloran and librettist Naomi O'Connell will feature singers Brennan Martinez, Sadie Spivey and Chase Sanders, as well as electronics by Alex Dowling and music preparation by Laurie Rogers. June 22 at 7:30 pm and June 27 at 2:00 pm at Universal Preservation Hall

In a Grove composed by Chris Cerrone with libretto by Stephanie Fleischmann will feature Chase Sanders (Leona), Chuanyuan Liu (Priest/Medium), Sadie Spivey (Leona's Mother), Shavon Lloyd (Luther), Randy Ho (Ambrose), Wagner Pastor (Policeman), Geoffrey Shmelzer (Woodcutter). This site specific installation will feature sound design by Sam Torres and will be conducted by Luke Poeppel. May 28 at 5:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and May 29 at 5:00 pm, 7:00 pm (Rain date: May 31 at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm) at the Ferndell Pavilion in Saratoga Spa State Park.

Subscriptions to Opera Saratoga are on sale through February 1 at www.operasaratoga.org or by calling Proctors Box Office at 518-346-6204. Other special events include concerts, free family performances and a gala.

