Opera Saratoga Launches 2019-20 Season With Sixth Annual Saratoga Sings For Seniors Tour

Opera Saratoga announced today the return of Saratoga Sings for Seniors, a core initiative of the company to serve older members of the community by providing access to opera and vocal music where they live.

Saratoga Sings for Seniors was introduced by Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in 2014. This season, the Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will feature 14 performances at retirement communities, memory centers, and assisted living facilities throughout the region. Three alumni of Opera Saratoga's nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program, soprano Keely Futterer, baritone Nicholas Martorano, and pianist Mary Castello, will return to Opera Saratoga to perform these free concerts of favorite arias, duets and songs from opera and musical theater, along with popular songs from the 20th century.

The Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will begin on October 27th and will run through November 2nd. The 2019 tour is made possible with generous support from Carmody Ford.

"While most arts organizations have robust programs for children and students, dedicated programming for older members of our community is not as common," explained Edelson. "The Saratoga Sings for Seniors program has demonstrated such significant impact over the past six years that we will be deepening our commitment to serving this segment of our community this season. Opera Saratoga will be launching a new interactive program for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in the summer of 2020 in tandem with our production of Sky on Swings. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting new initiative in the New Year."





