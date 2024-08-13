Opera Memphis 2024-25 Season Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Memphis has announced its 2024-25 season, which includes masterworks, chamber opera, and concerts, as well as productions chosen to complement the OPERA America annual conference, to be held at The Peabody Hotel in Memphis in May of 2025. Subscriptions and single tickets go on sale on September 1, 2024 at operamemphis.org, or call (901) 257-3100.

“We approach every season as a unique opportunity to create a mix of works to invite in new audiences and delight the folks who've been with us for decades,” said Ned Canty, Opera Memphis' general director. “This season features one of our favorite “bucket-list” operas, Carmen, matched with works by Mozart, Stravinsky, Cavalli, Poe, and many others.”

The season launches in September with the 13th annual edition of “30 Days of Opera”, bringing vocal music to every zip code in Memphis. Following in October is a collaboration with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Amadeus: The Music and the Myth, which brings to life music from the award-winning film, including selections from several operas and the entirety of Mozart's spectacular Requiem.

Just before Halloween, the first of this season's “Variations on a Theme” will feature Greogory Kallor's haunting version of Edgar Allen Poe's A Tell-Tale Heart, matched with other music of the supernatural variety. (Figaro and the Zombie Apocalypse, anyone?)

The fall is rounded out with Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress, a first-time collaboration with the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. This classic tale uses the glorious words of poet W.H. Auden to spin a thrilling yarn in the tradition of Faust, Damn Yankees, and The Devil & Daniel Webster.

The new year starts with Bizet's sizzling tale of love, jealousy, and obsession, Carmen. Three additional “Variations on a Theme” concerts will follow in February, March, and April, as Opera Memphis prepares for the world of opera to converge on downtown Memphis for the 2025 Opera America annual conference.

“Bringing Opera Conference 2025 to Memphis reflects OPERA America's deep and sustained admiration for the work of Opera Memphis,” said Marc Scorca, president and CEO of OPERA America. “In addition to producing a diverse repertoire at a high standard, the company has established trusting and mutually beneficial relationships across the community it serves. Opera Memphis is a model for companies across the country, so it will be a special pleasure to convene there to learn about and celebrate opera's position in the rich culture of the city.”

In order to showcase a wide variety of Memphis artists at the conference, Opera Memphis will remount its acclaimed production of Cavalli's La Calisto, in addition to samples of new works currently in development. These productions will be optional add-ons to a subscription or available as single tickets.

“We're the smallest opera company to ever host this event,” said Canty. “It's a lot to take on, but Memphis has always been a cauldron of musical innovation. We're excited to share our approach with our colleagues from across the continent.”

About Opera Memphis:

Opera Memphis was founded in 1956 and has a long history of attracting some of the world's most acclaimed singers and musicians. In addition to its reputation for offering world-class productions, Opera Memphis has earned widespread praise for its innovative approach to education and civic engagement, which reaches more than 40,000 children and adults per season through mainstage productions, 30 Days of Opera, and its Sing2Me program. For more information on Opera Memphis, visit www.operamemphis.org.

