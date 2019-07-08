On Site Opera To Present Britten's THE TURN OF THE SCREW At Wave Hill

On Site Opera (OSO) will present Benjamin Britten's operatic ghost story, The Turn of the Screw, at Wave Hill, a public garden and former estate in the Bronx, October 25-27, 2019. The immersive production will unfold in several locations around the estate, both indoors and outdoors, with audience members following the characters from place to place.



Director Eric Einhorn says, "The incredible grounds at Wave Hill will allow us to take audiences on a journey like never before. The opera will begin outside on a sweeping overlook of the Hudson River, then literally follow the Governess on her journey into and through two rooms of the stately Wave Hill house, where mysterious things await her."



The cast includes Jennifer Check as the Governess, Dominic Armstrong as Peter Quint, Adriana Zabala as Miss Jessell, Margaret Lattimore as Mrs. Grose, Ashley Emerson as Flora, and Darius Elmore as Miles. OSO Music Director Geoffrey McDonald will lead the instrumental ensemble.



A gothic thriller originally written in 1898 by American Novelist, Henry James, The Turn of the Screw embodies supernatural elements and suspense. A governess arrives at a remote country estate to care for two children with explicit orders from her employer to never write to him about the children, never inquire about the history of the house, and to never abandon the children. Alone and anxious, the Governess begins to feel that the grounds might be haunted and that the malevolent spirits are targeting the children in her charge.



This production follows OSO's acclaimed recent performances of the World Premiere of Michi Wiancko and Deborah Brevoort's new opera, Murasaki's Moon in The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Astor Court, Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, Ricky Ian Gordon and William Hoffman's Morning Star at the Eldridge St. Synagogue, Mozart's The Secret Gardener in an NYC community garden, Milhaud's Guilty Mother in a Hell's Kitchen garage, and the world premiere of Musto's Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt at the American Museum of Natural History's Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs.





