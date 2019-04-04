On Site Opera Receives $20,000 Grant from The Howard Gilman Foundation

The Howard Gilman Foundation has announced its recent grant recipients, including a $20,000 award to On Site Opera. This award will support On Site Opera's general operations and 2019 production season of site-specific opera.



The Howard Gilman Foundation aims to to support the most robust, innovative, and promising performing arts organizations in New York City, emphasizing a cross-section of New York City-based performing arts organizations of varying structure, style, and budget size. Above all, they are committed to serving geographically and culturally diverse organizations devoted to excellence in both artistic achievement and audience experience.

"On Site Opera has distinguished itself with its unique brand of site-specific work," said James Hirschfeld, Program Officer at The Howard Gilman Foundation. "Their artistic model has innovated the field of opera and increased opera's accessibility to new and diverse audiences. We were particularly impressed by On Site's recent production of Amahl and the Night Visitors, which took a fresh look at an old classic, making it relevant to our time and place. The Foundation is thrilled to be able to support On Site's work as it continues to develop new productions in non-traditional locations throughout the city."



This is the first grant that The Howard Gilman Foundation has awarded to On Site Opera. The funding will support On Site Opera's general operations during the 2019 calendar year, providing crucial support for the organization's artistic and administrative infrastructure and a bedrock for a sustainable future.



"The Howard Gilman Foundation plays an especially important role in the NYC arts ecosystem," said On Site Opera's Executive Director, Piper Gunnarson. "In addition to offering generous financial support to arts organizations, they take an active role in getting to know each recipient organization to better understand our needs related to mission, artistic goals, and business planning. We are incredibly proud and honored to be included in this year's list of grant recipients, and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with everyone at The Howard Gilman Foundation."



On Site Opera's mission is to produce site-specific opera in non-traditional venues that engage new audiences and push the boundaries of the operatic art form. Their next production will be Murasaki's Moon with music by Michi Wiancko and libretto by Deborah Brevoort. This new opera is a co-commission between On Site Opera, MetLive Arts, and American Lyric Theater. Its world premiere will be co-produced by On Site Opera and MetLive Arts, and will be staged in the Astor Chinese Court at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts May 17-19, 2019. The remainder of On Site Opera's 2019 season will be announced in late spring.



For more information about On Site Opera, visit osopera.org. For more information about The Howard Gilman Foundation, visit howardgilmanfoundation.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories