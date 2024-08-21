OPERA America Announces New Board Chair And Key Staff Appointments

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OPERA America, the national service organization for opera, has announced a key board leadership transition and the promotion of two esteemed staff members.

Lee Anne Myslewski, vice president of opera and classical programming for Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, and vice chair of the OPERA America Board of Directors since 2022, has been elected board chair following the resignation of Susan G. Marineau from that position.

Marineau, who joined the OPERA America board in 2018 and was elected to a two-year term as chair in 2023, made the difficult decision to step down from the board to prioritize immediate health needs. During her abbreviated term, Marineau presided over the second-ever World Opera Forum, a global collaboration between OPERA America, Opera Europa, Ópera Latinoamérica, and the Association for Opera in Canada; hosted a record-setting OPERA America Salutes awards dinner; and reinforced countless relationships between OPERA America and its members nationwide through her board positions at the Santa Fe Opera and San Francisco Opera.

Myslewski was elected enthusiastically to complete Marineau's term as chair through June 30, 2025, in a special election by the Board of Directors, in accordance with provisions in OPERA America's bylaws. Myslewski, who first joined the board in 2020, brings a unique combination of experience as a long-time administrative leader and former opera singer. She began her tenure at Wolf Trap in 2006 and was promoted to vice president in 2019, overseeing all aspects of Wolf Trap Opera, an artist-centric program whose alumni sing in opera houses across the nation and around the world.

“We are profoundly grateful for Sue's service as board chair and are pleased she remains a board member. Her generosity, advocacy, and friendship are central to our success,” remarked OPERA America President/CEO Marc A. Scorca. “We are grateful, too, that Lee Anne is willing to take on the leadership responsibility without a moment's pause after her summer season at Wolf Trap.”

OPERA America also is pleased to announce the promotion of Jamelah Rimawi to chief programs officer. Rimawi joined the organization in 2018 and has been integral to the success of signature programs, including the New Works Forum, Opera Conference, and World Opera Forum. She will oversee a broad portfolio of programs and services that support new work development, career advancement of artists, and professional development for artistic personnel at opera companies. She also will be responsible for the general oversight of live and digital events, including the annual conference. In her new role, she will ensure that programs align with the organization's strategic priorities and commitment to gender parity, racial equity, social justice, and access.

Megan Carpenter, who joined OPERA America in 2021, has been promoted to senior manager of government affairs and civic practice. They were instrumental in launching Opera RESPECTS, OPERA America's anti-harassment training program, and establishing the new LGBTQIA+ Opera Network. This new role will combine their passion for the intersection of art, gender, climate justice, and civic engagement as they lead OPERA America's advocacy efforts and interface with members on legislative and regulatory issues pertinent to the field.

“We and our members are lucky to benefit from the extraordinary career growth of two dedicated employees of OPERA America,” shared Scorca. “They both have demonstrated a deep commitment to the organization and broader field, built strong relationships with our members, and showed a readiness for leadership in opera.”

View the full OPERA America board list at operaamerica.org/Board and staff list at operaamerica.org/Staff.

Comments