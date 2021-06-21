New York City Opera to Present CARMEN as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances will continue on Friday, July 2 at 7pm with a fully-staged, one-hour abridged performance of Georges Bizet's beloved opera, Carmen, from the New York City Opera. This will be New York City Opera's first fully staged, hour-long adaptation performed this year.

Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, "Our summer series in Bryant Park is a very important part of the life of New York City Opera. As 'The People's Opera,' performing for free in the center of our great city is a privilege and an honor."

Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for all audience members who present digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive at the park no earlier than 5:30pm when doors open.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members at each of our performances. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly changes in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

Performance Details

Friday, July 2 at 7pm

New York CIty Opera presents Carmen

The innkeeper Lillas Pastia narrates the tempestuous story of the irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in this fully staged, hour-long adaptation of Bizet's opera, providing a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers of any age. This performance features music direction and piano from Kathryn Olander, stage and choreography from Sarah Doudna, and a cast including Lisa Chavez (Carmen), Jason Karn (Don José), Joshua Jeremiah (Escamillo), Kristin Sampson (Micaëla), Stacy Dove (Frasquita), Kristee Haney (Mercédès), and Bill Van Horn (Lillas Pastia).

Upcoming New York City Opera Performances

Saturday, August 21 at 7PM

Now That's What I Call Opera!

New York City Opera presents a concert suited for the whole family. Stars of the City Opera stage will treat New Yorkers young and old to a program of operatic favorites including selections from The Barber of Seville, Carmen, Rigoletto, La bohème, and many more; emceed by General Director Michael Capasso in an engaging and educational format.

Friday, September 3 at 7PM

Rigoletto

A newly created, 90-minute version of Verdi's masterpiece Rigoletto, conducted by Constantine Orbelian and starring Michael Chioldi in the title role, Brandie Sutton as his daughter Gilda and Won Whi Choi as the lecherous Duke of Mantua. The production will be staged by NYCO General Director Michael Capasso and feature narration written and performed by acclaimed Shakespearean actor and noted playwright Bill Van Horn.

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS:

1: On-Site Digital or Physical Proof of Full Vaccination or a Recent Negative COVID-19 Test

2: A Government-Issued Photo ID

TWO SECTIONS FOR SEATING:

i??1: Vaccinated

We highly encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair; no outside chairs allowed.

2: Tested

Masks are required until seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly social distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

More details, safety requirements, and information can be found at bryantpark.org/picnics.