New York City Opera Presents LA BOHEME at Bryant Park on May 20

Be transported to the Latin Quarter of 19th century Paris without leaving Bryant Park as you bask in the lush melodies of Puccini's La Bohème. Hear the stars of New York City Opera sing some of the most famous melodies in opera, all from the comfort of your very own blanket!

Puccini's unmatched gift for melody adds remarkable poignancy to the simple joys and heartbreaking sorrows of a group of young Parisians in this universally popular classic - a smash hit for over a century. Charming camaraderie and sincere emotional truth make these characters among the most appealing in opera. Their surging passions and pathos, masterfully conveyed by a tune-filled romantic score, make La Bohème easy to love - and impossible to forget.

This is the first of three performances from New York City Opera in Bryant Park this summer. On June 12, City Opera will feature a diverse program of selections, including a sneak peak of their upcoming world premiere, Stonewall, at Pride in the Park. On August 26, City Opera will present highlights from Bizet's Carmen.

Since its founding in 1943 by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as "The People's Opera," New York City Operahas been a critical part of the city's cultural life. During its history, City Opera launched the careers of dozens of major artists and presented engaging productions of both mainstream and unusual operas alongside commissions and regional premieres. The result was a uniquely American opera company of international stature. For more than seven decades, City Opera maintained a distinct identity, adhering to its unique mission: affordable ticket prices, a devotion to American works, English-language performances, the promotion of up-and-coming American singers, and seasons of accessible, vibrant and compelling productions intended to introduce new audiences to the art form. Stars who began their careers at New York City Opera include Plácido Domingo, Beverly Sills, Samuel Ramey, and dozens more. For decades, City Opera has been committed to introducing opera to the young, bringing the art form to new audiences with educational outreach performances in New York City's public schools. Now, having returned to the stage, New York City Opera continues its legacy at a new, state-of-the-art home at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with revitalized outreach and education programs, and programming designed to welcome and inspire a new generation of City Opera audiences. Taking inspiration from the vibrant community around it, City Opera celebrates diversity with a new Ópera en Español series; its LGBT Initiative, which this year will include a new production of Laura Kaminsky's chamber opera As One (May 30 - June 8 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center) and the world premiere of Iain Bell's Stonewall (June 21-28 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center); and, revitalized outreach and education programs cultivating and inspiring the next generation of City Opera audiences.

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance and operate Bryant Park in New York City. BPC is funded by income from events, concessions and corporate sponsors, as well as an assessment on neighboring properties, and does not accept government or philanthropic monies. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers restaurants, food kiosks, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. BPC's website, bryantpark.org, offers more detailed information and a schedule of upcoming events.

Photo Credit: Angelito Jusay





