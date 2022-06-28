New Camerata Opera to Present Summer Concerts Hosted By Chashama At Anita's Way

New Camerata Opera will present Summer Concerts, a FREE live performance of favorite opera excerpts hosted by Chashama, on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2pm, 4pm & 6pm at Anita's Way, 135 W. 42nd St, NYC. Principal soloists from NYC's most exciting young opera company will offer serenades of some of the greatest musical masterpieces ever written. For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org/events.

An outdoor venue located within the through block connecting W. 42nd and W. 43rd Streets between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, Anita's Way hosts programming for theater, music, and performance artists.

About Chashama

Chashama was founded in 1995 by Anita Durst to celebrate the legacy of theatre visionary Reza Abdoh. Chashama's initial focus was on the production and presentation of new theatre. Recognizing that a lack of affordable space was the biggest threat to sustaining a diverse cultural environment in New York City, we began to work toward securing studio and presentation space in Midtown Manhattan for struggling artists by partnering with Property Owners that provide unused space to Chashama. In the first decade, Chashama secured seven locations on 42nd street between 6th and Broadway, presenting over 700 shows.

Since then, Chashama has moved from midtown Manhattan to the five boroughs and beyond and has transformed unused real estate for 30,000 creatives into artist work and presentation space, small businesses and free art classes. Currently, Chashama presents 150 events a year, has workspace for 120 artists, and has developed 80 workshops in underserved communities.

For more information, visit chashama.org.

About New Camerata Opera

New Camerata Opera is a New York City-based, cooperative company in its sixth season. Its mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that break down barriers and inspire fans of the future. NCO offers mainstage operas, children's operas through Camerata Piccola, and produces short operatic films with CamerataWorks. For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.