NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA Wins Top Prizes at First LEAF Awards

(L-R) Jose Jeffrey Camanag, Edwin Josue, Matteo

Teehankee, who played Basilio, and Jerry Sibal

Manila, Philippines - The 60th-anniversary production of Noli Me Tangere, The Opera, which J&S Productions Inc. premiered in New York City in 2013, and performed to packed audiences at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in 2017 and 2019, brought home some of the top prizes at the first Philippine Live Entertainment Arts and Festivals Awards (LEAF Awards) held 8 February 2020.

Written by National Artists Felipe de Leon (music) and Guillermo Tolentino (libretto), Noli Me Tangere, The Opera won Best Outstanding Musical Production, which was produced by New Yorkers Jerry Sibal and Edwin Josue.

Additionally, Sibal, alongside his co-director for the production, Jose Jeffrey Camanag, was named Best Director. The show's musical supervisor and conductor, Herminigildo Ranera, was adjudged Best Musical Director.

"Thank you to the LEAF Awards for giving the Best Outstanding Musical recognition to Noli Me Tangere, The Opera. This award is for all Filipinos - that we may never forget where we came from and be able to move forward," said Josue.

This is Noli Me Tangere, The Opera's second Best Musical nomination; the first one was at last year's Aliw Awards.

Based on National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal's 1887 classic novel of the same name, Noli Me Tangere, The Opera tells the timeless story about love, betrayal, and hope set against a repulsive backdrop of tyranny, torture, and murder. It follows Juan Crisostomo Ibarra, who returns to the Philippines after pursuing scholarly studies in Europe. He plans to open up a school and marry Maria Clara, his betrothed. However, parish priest Padre Damaso, the archenemy of the Ibarras, is out to hinder Crisostomo's agenda.

"I can't thank enough Jeffrey [Camanag] for being a great co-director. We both shared the same vision and passion. A huge thanks also go to all the actors and my lifetime partner Edwin [Josue], who keeps on believing in me whatever happens," Sibal said.

He added: "My heartfelt gratitude, too, to Loida Nicolas Lewis, who pursued the production's premiere in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC."

The LEAF Awards has been created to recognize outstanding live performances in the fields of theater, dance, music, and festivals across the country.

A total of 65 awards were handed out at an afternoon gala presentation, attended by the finalists and winners in their best Filipiniana garb, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati City.

Sonny Valencia, president; Ferdinand Isleta, vice-president; Frank Rivera, vice-president and chairman, music category; Rene Napenas, chairman, festival category; Dr. Lordinio Vergara, chairman, dance category, and Ibarra Mateo, chairman, theater category led the award-giving body.

The screening committee included Jury Rene Bisquera, Danny Vibas, CJ Andaluz, Rique Cabaya, Mel Costuna, Phil Panganiban, Dr. Arthur Casanova, and Edgar Lopez.

Winners at the First LEAF Awards

Here's the complete list of winners:

MUSIC CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST

ALISAH BONAOBRA

OUTSTANDING VOCAL ENSEMBLE/GROUP

EPHESUS/TRIBU

(Sweet Samaniego Buchanan/Terence Guillermo,

Margarita Roco, Stephen Hotchkiss, Red Nuestro, Onyl Torres)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN MUSIC LOUNGES

JEAN KILEY

(Bar 360, Resorts World)

OUTSTANDING REGULAR PERFORMANCE IN MUSIC LOUNGES (GROUP)

DRAYBERS

(Bar 360/Resorts World)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A CONCERT BY A DUO/GROUP

EXTRAORDINARY

(Erik Santos & Yeng Constantino)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A MAJOR CONCERT

GERALD SANTOS

(The Homecoming Concert/ The Theater at Solaire)

ANTON DIVA

(Shine/Cuneta Astrodome)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A CONCERT

DULCE

(Magnificat Concert/Antipolo Church)

BEST CONCERT DIRECTOR

JOHN PRATS

(Extraordinary/ Erik Santos/Yeng Constantino)

OUTSTANDING FILIPINO CULTURAL CONCERT

REMINISCENSES

(EPHESUS/TRIBU/RCBC Theater)

MAYNILA, Maalaala Mo Kaya

(Plaza Amado Hernandez, Tondo, Manila)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL/CONCEPT REVUESHOW

CLUB MWAH

EXCELLENCE AWARDS

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THEATER ARTS EDUCATION

RICARDO ABAD

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DANCE EDUCATION

SHIRLEY HALILI - CRUZ

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

DULCE

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF ART ADVOCACY IN MEDIA

PABLO TARIMAN

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF ART ADVOCACY IN MEDIA

AMADIS MA. GUERRERO

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF ARTS MANAGEMENT

Chris Millado

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF CLASSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE

LISA MACUJA - ELIZALDE

GOLDEN LEAF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FESTIVAL MANAGEMENT

FRED ELIZALDE

GOLDEN LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN PUBLIC RELATIONS IN ARTS AND CULTURE

JOSELITO TOOTS TOLENTINO

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR ADVOCACY IN THE MERGING OF CULTURE AND THE ARTS WITH NATION BUILDING

CECILE GUIDOTE ALVAREZ

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD DIRECTOR FOR SPECIAL EVENTS

PETER S. MACROHON

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FESTIVAL CATALYST/ORGANIZER

GOV. SAMUEL GUMARIN

(Manggahan Festival 2019)

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FESTIVAL CHOREOGRAPHY

ROMEL FLOGEN

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FESTIVAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

LUCIEN LETABA

LEAF PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FESTIVAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

Karatong Festival, Dulag, Leyte

MAYOR JOY QUE

THEATER CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING FILIPINO MUSICAL

NOLI ME TANGERE, The Opera

OUTSTANDING PLAY

KATSURI

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shiela Valderrama - MARTINEZ

(Passion/Philippine Opera Company)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

VIEN KING

(Passion/Philippine Opera Company)

OUTSTANDING CULTURAL GROUP

UYAT ARTISTA

(Angeles City, Pampanga)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR FOR SPECIAL EVENTS

RODEL MERCADO

(PESA 70th Anniversary)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

RIKI BENEDICTO

(Alyas July/Dulaang Filipino/CSB)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR FOR A MUSICAL

JOSE JEFFREY CAMANAG

Jerry Sibal

Noli Me Tangere, The Opera

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR FOR AN EMERGING PERFORMANCE ART

JAYSON GANTAN PABALAN

Mural/CLDCAS/Jocson College

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE FOR A MUSICAL

SPRING AWAKENING

(Ateneo Blue Repertory)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE FOR A PLAY

MANILA NOTES

(Tanghalang Pilipino/ Japan Foundation)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

IN A FEATURED ROLE (MUSICAL)

CARLA GUEVARA - LAFORTEZA

(Ang Huling El Bimbo/Resorts World)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

IN A FEATURED ROLE (MUSICAL)

JUANCHO GABRIEL

(Spring Awakening/ Ateneo Blue Repertory)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTOR

HERMINIGILDO RANERA

(Noli Me Tangere, The Opera/J&S Production)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

MISSY MARAMARA

(Stop Kiss/Positive Space/Music Artes)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Roeder Camanag

(Ang Dressing Room/Dulaang UP)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE

STELLA CANETE

(Ang Bahay ni Bernarda Alba/Dulaang UP)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE

NORMAN PENAFLORIDA

(Nakakapagpabagabag/Artist Playground)

OUTSTANDING EMERGING PERFORMANCE ART

TAO PO

(Rise Up/Juana Change Movement)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN AN EMERGING PERFORMANCE ART

MAE PANER

(Tao Po/Rise Up/Juana Change Movement)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN

SLEEPING BEAUTY

(Kids Acts Philippines Inc.)

HANGGANG ISANG ARAW

(UP Dulaang Laboratoryo)

OUTSTANDING SCENOGRAPHY

Nia and Anwar/The Whale Shark Tale

(Gloria's Fantasyland/Dapitan)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EVENTS

IMBUKADA

(Belison, Antique)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EVENTS DIRECTOR

RODEL MERCADO

(70th Anniversary, Federation of Electrical Suppliers)

DANCE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING DANCE PRODUCTION

PANATA AT PANALANGIN

(Sinukwan Kapampangan)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY DANCE GROUP

LOCSIN DANCE WORKSHOP

(Davao City)

OUTSTANDING CULTURAL DANCE GROUP

Community -Based

KALILAYAN FOLKLORIC DANCE TROUPE

(Catanauan, Quezon)

OUTSTANDING CULTURAL DANCE GROUP

School-Based

UST Salingawi Dance Troupe

OUTSTANDING CULTURAL DANCE GROUP

Professional

SINDAW Philippines

FESTIVAL CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING RELIGIOUS FESTIVAL

SUBLIAN FESTIVAL (Batangas City)

OUTSTANDING CULTURAL/HERITAGE FESTIVAL

FIESTA REPUBLIKA

(Malolos Bulacan)

OUTSTANDING AGRICULTURAL FESTIVAL

BAMBANTI FESTIVAL

(Isabela)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL ORGANIZER

GOV JOY BERNOS

(Abrenian Kawayan Festival, Abra)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL DIRECTOR (MINDANAO)

VAL LOZADA

(Kaliga 'Tu Sur/Tandag, Surigao del Sur)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL DIRECTOR (LUZON)

NILO AGUSTIN

(Bambanti Festival/Isabela)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL DIRECTOR (VISAYAS)

RUDY REVECHE

(Bacolod City)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL CHOREOGRAPHER (Luzon)

STEPHEN BIADOMA

(Abrenian Kawayan Festival/Abra Bangued)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL CHOREOGRAPHER (Visayas)

VICTOR HAO CUENCO

(Buyugan Festival/Cebu)

OUTSTANDING FESTIVAL CHOREOGRAPHER (Mindanao)

GEORGE KIMBOY

(Kulintangan Festival/Datupiang Maguindanao)

Photos: J&S Productions Inc.





