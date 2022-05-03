Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Opera Announces a Cast Change For THE RAKE'S PROGRESS

Performances are May 30 and June 3, 7, and 11.

May. 3, 2022  

Raehann Bryce-Davis will sing Baba the Turk in the May and June performances of Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress, replacing Alice Coote.

American mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis will make her Met debut, as well as her role debut, in The Rake's Progress. Recent performances include Azucena in Verdi's Il Trovatore at the Glimmerglass Festival, LA Opera, and Staatstheater Nürnberg; the Princess in Puccini's Suor Angelica at La Monnaie de Munt in Brussels; and the Composer in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in Antwerp.

Jonathan Miller's production of The Rake's Progress also stars soprano Golda Schultz as Anne Trulove, tenor Ben Bliss as Tom Rakewell, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Nick Shadow, and bass James Creswell as Trulove. Susanna Mälkki conducts.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.



