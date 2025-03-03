Megan Moore to Perform Jake Heggie World Premiere At George & Nora London Foundation Recital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, April 6, at 4:00 pm, mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, a 2022 George London Award winner, will perform the world premiere of a new three-song cycle by Jake Heggie at a recital presented by the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers at The Morgan Library & Museum.

The work, titled Crossing Borders, has text adapted by Gene Scheer based upon the WWII diaries of Nora London, telling the dramatic story of her family's escape from France to America when she was 16 years old.

Crossing Borders was commissioned by the foundation to mark the 30th anniversary of its recital series featuring recent George London Award winners, which was inaugurated in 1995 by Renée Fleming.

Joined by pianist Francesco Barfoed, Megan will also perform Rossini's three-song cycle La regata veneziana (The Venetian Regatta); Prokofiev's Five Poems, Op. 27 (text by Anna Akhmatova); selections by Barbara Strozzi and Rachmaninoff; and Mahler's four-song cycle Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer). Full program details follow below.

Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer have worked together frequently in both opera and song; among their collaborations are the opera Moby-Dick (currently at the Metropolitan Opera) and the song cycle Camille Claudel: Into the Fire, which was premiered by Joyce DiDonato and the Alexander String Quartet.

Cincinnati native Megan Moore has received critical acclaim from The Observer, which praised her “genuinely beautiful voice” and “rich, buttery mezzo tone.” When she made her Seattle Opera debut in May 2024, in The Barber of Seville, the Seattle Times said, “Megan Moore as Rosina delivers teenage sass with her vocal fireworks.” Of her performance in Handel's Julius Caesar with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis last summer, Opera Today said, “As Cornelia's son, Sextus, mezzo-soprano Megan Moore triumphed as a hot headed young man who was capable of spitting out unerring spot-on cascades of mellifluous phrases, and then prove equally successful at scaling back her striking, pulsating delivery to embody meltingly beautiful heartbreak and loss. The wonderfully wedded introspective duet between Cornelia and Sextus has rarely been heard to better effect.”

Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 4:00 pm

The Morgan Library & Museum

George and Nora London Foundation Recital

MEGAN MOORE, Mezzo-Soprano

Francesco Barfoed, Piano

BARBARA STROZZI “L'Eraclito amoroso”

GIOACHINO ROSSINI La regata veneziana

“Anzoleta avanti la regata”

“Anzoleta co passa la regata”

“Anzoleta dopo la regata”

SERGEI PROKOFIEV Five Poems, Op. 27

“The sun has filled my room”

“True tenderness”

“Memory of the sun”

“Greetings”

“The grey-eyed king”

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF Selections from Six Romances, Op. 38

“The dream”

“A-oo”

GUSTAV MAHLER Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer)

“Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht”

“Ging heut morgen übers Feld”

“Ich hab' ein glühend Messer”

“Die zwei blauen Augen von meinem Schatz »

JAKE HEGGIE Crossing Borders: Passages from Nora Schapiro's Diary (1940-1943)

“Suitcases” (Paris) “Crossing borders” (Lisbon) “To my diary” (New York)

World premiere

Tickets: $55

Comments