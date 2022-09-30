Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Madison Opera Presents SALOME By Richard Strauss

Internationally acclaimed soprano Amanda Majeski opens Madison Opera's 22/23 season in role debut.

Sep. 30, 2022  

A scandalous dance and a shocking kiss. Madison Opera opens its 62nd season with Richard Strauss' Salome on Friday, November 4 at 8pm and Sunday, November 6 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts. Starring internationally acclaimed soprano Amanda Majeski in the title role, this will be the company's first production of a Strauss opera.

Religion and desire collide in this extraordinary one-act work. Salome tells of the biblical princess Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, who becomes obsessed with his prisoner Jochanaan (John the Baptist). After a banquet one night, Herod promises Salome anything she wants if she will dance for him. She does so, and then asks for a violent favor in return.

Based on Oscar Wilde's 1893 play, Strauss' opera shocked the public when it premiered in 1905. While swiftly performed around the world, it was initially banned in London and Vienna, and cancelled after one performance at the Metropolitan Opera in 1907. It has since taken its place as an acclaimed masterpiece, one that maintains its grip on audiences, uniting music and drama to a shattering end.

"Salome is genuinely thrilling," says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. "The intensity of the music and the tension of the drama combine into a spectacular whole. Salome is an immense undertaking for a company of our size, and we have a stunning cast of performers that will make it an operatic experience like no other."


