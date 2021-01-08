MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and tenor Piotr Beczała will perform a live concert on Saturday, January 23, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET, from the historic Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany, as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series. The program features popular arias and duets from some of the many classic operas they've performed at the Met and other world stages, including Giordano's Andrea Chénier, Verdi's La Forza del Destino and Luisa Miller, and Dvořák's Rusalka. The singers will be accompanied by Vincenzo Scalera on piano. The recital will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

The concert is part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series, which features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. Concerts already presented include tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C.; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany; soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy; bass-baritone Bryn Terfel in Wales; and sopranos Angel Blue and Pretty Yende, with tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani in a New Year's Eve concert in Augsburg, Germany. Future concerts will feature soprano Anna Netrebko (February 6), soprano Sonya Yoncheva (February 27), and Angel Blue (TBA). The concerts are shot with multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where soprano Christine Goerke, host of the program, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the award-winning director of the Met's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

The Program (subject to change)

"Pace, pace, mio Dio"

From Verdi's La Forza del Destino

"Quando le sere al placido ... L'ara, o l'avello apprestami"

From Verdi's Luisa Miller

"Teco io sto ... Non sai tu che se l'anima mia ... Oh qual soave brivido"

From Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

Song to the Moon

From Dvořák's Rusalka

Prince's Aria

From Dvořák's Rusalka

Final Duet

From Dvořák's Rusalka

"Come un bel dì di Maggio"

From Giordano's Andrea Chénier

"La mamma morta"

From Giordano's Andrea Chénier

"Vicino a te s'acqueta ... La nostra morte"

From Giordano's Andrea Chénier

"Sola, perduta, abbandonata"

From Puccini's Manon Lescaut

"Mamma, quel vino è generoso"

From Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana

"Szumią jodły na gór szczycie"

From Moniuszko's Halka

"Somewhere"

From Bernstein's West Side Story