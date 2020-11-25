MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Continues With Bryn Terfel

Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will perform a holiday program with special musical guests, on Saturday, December 12, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET, from the historic Brecon Cathedral in his native Wales, as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert pay-per-view series. Terfel will be joined by two rising Welsh singers, soprano Natalya Romaniw and tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths, as well as by harpist Hannah Stone, pianist Jeff Howard, and the Welsh traditional folk group Calan. The recital will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

In addition to traditional holiday favorites such as "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," and "O Come All Ye Faithful," the program will also include variations on "O Tannenbaum" for harp, Lerner and Loewe's "Little Prince," and "O du, mein holder Abendstern" from Wagner's Tannhäuser. The complete program is below. The magnificent Brecon Cathedral, with its stunning stained-glass windows and Gothic architecture, is one of the most celebrated buildings in Wales.

The Met Stars Live in Concert series, which features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States, has presented several concerts since its inception in the summer. They include tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria, on July 18; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C., on August 1; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France, on August 16; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway, on August 29; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany, on September 12; and soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy, on October 24. Future concerts include the Met Stars Live in Concert New Year's Eve Gala with sopranos Angel Blue and Pretty Yende and tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani; soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and tenor Piotr Beczała on January 23; soprano Anna Netrebko on February 6; soprano Sonya Yoncheva on February 27; and Ms. Blue on a date to be announced.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

The Program

"Guardian Angel"

By Robat Arwyn

"Silent Night"

By Franz Xaver Gruber

"Benedictus"

By Robat Arwyn

"O Holy Night"

By Adolphe Adam

"In the Bleak Midwinter"

By Gustav Holst

Concert Variations on "O Tannenbaum"

By Carlos Salzedo

"I Wonder as I Wander"

By John Jacob Niles

"Mary's Boy Child"

By Jester Hairston

"Little Prince"

From Lerner and Loewe's The Little Prince

"El Nacimiento"

By Ariel Ramírez

"Ave Maria"

By Franz Schubert

"I Can Give You the Starlight"

From Novello's The Dancing Years

"Ar Hyd y Nos"

Traditional

"O du, mein holder Abendstern"

From Wagner's Tannhäuser

"O Come, All Ye Faithful"

By John Francis Wade

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You