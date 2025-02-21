Lise Davidsen Recording Of Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer Out This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Decca Classics has announced Der fliegende Holländer, the first full-length opera recording on the label from Lise Davidsen. Set for release on April 18, 2025, this recording was captured live over two spectacular nights at the opera house in Oslo during the summer of 2024.

In this performance, Davidsen brings her extraordinary artistry to the role of Senta, a part she currently does not plan to sing again. Der fliegende Holländer not only captures a defining moment for Davidsen but also preserves a significant piece of Wagnerian history, with her portrayal of this iconic character set against the dramatic Norwegian fjords that inspired the opera.

Lise Davidsen performed Wagner's great heroines on the world's top stages, including Bayreuth, the Met, and Covent Garden, earning a reputation for her powerful voice and deep connection to his music. True dramatic sopranos who can take on these demanding roles are extremely rare, and Davidsen is one of them. This makes her live recording of Der fliegende Holländer, her only-ever performance as Senta, a truly special moment.

Joining Davidsen on this landmark recording is internationally renowned Canadian baritone Gerald Finley, whose portrayal of the Dutchman has been widely celebrated for its lieder-like finesse and emotional depth. The performances were conducted by Edward Gardner, marking his debut as the new Music Director of The Norwegian Opera and Ballet, further underscoring the significance of this production.

Reflecting on the experience, Davidsen shares: “I can never know if it will be my last,” she adds, “but it's a role I was asked to sing for a long time and waited because I thought it was too demanding. Now I have so many other Wagner roles coming up that it's unlikely I will sing it again. But I was very grateful to do it like this: in concert, with great friends and colleagues, and to top it off with a recording.”

Der fliegende Holländer also serves as a tribute to Wagner's own experiences in Norway near the town of Sandvika, an hour from where Davidsen was born. The composer's inspiration for this opera was sparked by a stormy sea voyage along the Norwegian coast in 1839, during which he was struck by the haunting natural acoustics of the fjords—an experience that profoundly shaped the opera's dramatic atmosphere. The legend of the cursed mariner found new life in Wagner's hands, shaping the tempestuous music and existential drama of Der fliegende Holländer, first performed in 1843. Wagner was deeply moved by the region's rugged landscape, describing the fjords' granite walls and the sailors' voices as "one of the most remarkable and beautiful impressions of my life." Speaking about her connection to the role, Davidsen says: “I love that Senta is a dreamer and a believer in so many ways. She has a mission in life, and she'll do anything for it. That is a human trait I admire deeply.”

Among her recent successes are Ariadne auf Naxos in Vienna, La Forza del Destino at the Metropolitan Opera, her role debut as Salome in Paris, and Tosca at the Met, Berlin State Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, and Wiener Staatsoper. With each season, her reputation continues to grow, making her one of today's most sought-after opera stars. She will sing Leonora in Fidelio at the Metropolitan Opera, a role in which Royal Opera House Music Director Antonio Pappano once exclaimed: “She has a one-in-a-million voice… When she opened her mouth, we were all stunned. The voice has a light in it.” She will also be part of the Met's new Wagner Ring cycle.

Davidsen has toured with the world's leading orchestras and conductors, performing signature works such as Verdi's Requiem at the BBC Proms with the Royal Opera House under Antonio Pappano, with the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and Fabio Luisi, and with the Philharmonia Orchestra under Edward Gardner; Vier letzte Lieder with the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Wesendonck Lieder and Rückert-Lieder with the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; and Sibelius' Luonnotar with the BBC Philharmonic at the BBC Proms.

