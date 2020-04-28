LA BOHEME and More Announced for Week 8 of Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 8 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Each opera streamed on Fridays is chosen by viewers; the May 8 Viewers' Choice title is the Met's 1977 telecast of Puccini's La Bohème, starring Renata Scotto as Mimì and Luciano Pavarotti as Rodolfo.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem, including performances from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years, as well as classic telecasts from the last four decades."

Here is the schedule for the eighth week of streams:

Monday, May 4 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Conducted by James Levine, starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Sir Bryn Terfel. Transmitted live on November 11, 1998.

Tuesday, May 5 - Thomas's Hamlet

Conducted by Louis Langrée, starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris. Transmitted live on March 27, 2010.

Wednesday, May 6 - Saariaho's L'Amour de Loin

Conducted by Susanna Mälkki, starring Susanna Phillips, Tamara Mumford, and Eric Owens. Transmitted live on December 10, 2016.

Thursday, May 7 - R. Strauss's Capriccio

Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose. Transmitted live on April 23, 2011.

Friday, May 8 - Puccini's La Bohème - Viewers' Choice

Conducted by James Levine, starring Renata Scotto and Luciano Pavarotti. Transmitted live on March 15, 1977.

Saturday, May 9 - TBD

Sunday, May 10 - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

Conducted by Fabio Luisi. Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze. Pagliacci: Starring Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze. Transmitted live on April 25, 2015.





