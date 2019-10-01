Kirsten Chambers, Matthew Curran and More to Star in VISIONS OF THE MODERN MUSE II: CONTEMPORARY VOCAL MUSIC At Carnegie Hall

Article Pixel Oct. 1, 2019  
Kirsten Chambers, Matthew Curran and More to Star in VISIONS OF THE MODERN MUSE II: CONTEMPORARY VOCAL MUSIC At Carnegie Hall

WorldKrystal Presents will showcase "Visions of the Modern Muse II: Contemporary Vocal Music" on October 3, 2019 at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

The concert will feature Kirsten Chambers, Matthew Curran, Barbara Martinez, Olga Zhuravel Maselli, Micaela Oeste, John Bellemer, and Joyce Bing Xiu Wang

Kathleen Tagg and Alexander Chaplinsky will accompany on the piano. Violinist Annika Bryn Lescara Jenkins and cellist Xue Yang Liu will also be featured on the performance.

Bennett, Sosa, Flint, Argento, Henze, Leiser, Maselli, Weill, Gershwin, Ochs, Simon, and McCartney are among the composers set to have music represented.



Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • STT Announces 2020 Season And Leadership Changes
  • Idina Menzel Will Perform With the Turtle Creek Chorale
  • Eisemann Center Presents The Jen Chapin Trio
  • Pizza Chapel Theatre Company Explores Immersive Theatre And The Gender Binary