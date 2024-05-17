Riverside Opera Company Hosts POPERA 2024 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside Opera Company, celebrating its 27th season on Staten Island, will host PoPera 2024 on the lawn of the Garibaldi Meucci Museum located at 420 Tompkins Ave. Staten Island, N.Y. Saturday, May 25th, at 3:30 pm with performances of popular opera and Broadway Show tunes.

Tickets at the door are $10 for Museum members $20 for nonmembers. Students and children are free. This program is made possible in part with public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and Ms. Nancy Trucco.

Featured artists are Soprano Jacqueline Quirk, Mezzo Soprano Galina Ivannikova and Baritone Jonathan Green, all accompanied by pianist Alla Milchtein. Gianna Warner and Jared Mischen will perform Broadway numbers.

With introductions by Carol Berardi and Maestro Alan Aurelia, the program includes Opera favorites Vissi d'arte e mio babbino caro, Largo al factotum, Barcarolle and Broadway favorites Almost Like Being in Love, Roxie from Chicago, Think of Me, Sunrise, Sunset and more.

Mark your calendars for additional performances hosted by the Riverside Opera Company featuring Daniel Rodriguez and sopranos returning to Staten Island on Saturday, June 1st, at 8 pm at St. Teresa's Church and Sunday, June 2nd at 3:30 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Accompanied by Maestro Alan Aurelia and Orchestra, get your online $15 tickets now and save $20 at the door and free for students and children for more info. 718-876-7945

About the performers:

Baritone Jonathan Green is an Oberlin Conservatory of Music alum and studied with Richard Miller. Jonathan also attended Indiana University and the University of Kentucky and studied with Tim Noble and Dr Everett McCorvey. Jonathan has been a soloist with the National Choral (NYC), performing as the baritone soloist in Carmina Burana. He has internationally performed at the Semper Oper (Dresden), Deutsche Oper am Rein (Düsseldorf), Teatro Massimo Bellini (Catania), Teatro San Carlo (Napoli), and most recently Teatro Regio (Torino). His operatic credits include the title roles of Rigoletto, Falstaff, and Figaro (Mozart and Rossini), Scarpia (Tosca), Renato (Un Ballo in Maschera), Guglielmo (Così fan tutte), Marcello (La Bohème), Crown (Porgy and Bess), and Germont (La Traviata).

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the world as one of Opera’s outstanding international stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza. Ms. Quirk is recognized as possessing a large, captivating, full Lyric Soprano voice with depth and opulence. Along with having a versatile repertoire in Operetta, American Opera and Mozart heroines. Ms. Quirk is celebrated for the roles of Mimi in La Boheme, Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Nedda in I Pagliacci and the title role of Suor Angelica in Suor Angelica.

Mezzo-soprano Galina Ivannikova, a Ukrainian-American performed Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Vivaldi’s Gloria in the 2023-2024 season with the Brazos Valey Symphony orchestra in Texas in a series of concerts to support Ukraine in NYC, Washington D.C., and others. She performed as Madam Flora from Menotti’s The Medium and La Frugola from Pucinni’s Il Tabarro.

