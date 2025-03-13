Kentucky Opera to Reimagine PYGMALION In A Mid-Century Modern Light

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Opera will present a new production of Jean-Philippe Rameau's Pygmalion, reimagined for the modern audience. The inventive adaptation weaves the original myth into an empowering narrative, set against the backdrop of 1950s America, and features an orchestra performing on baroque instruments for an authentic musical experience.

This production brings a modern perspective to the ancient story. Céphise is a 1950s housewife striving to meet her husband's-and society's-expectations, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. This contemporary retelling explores themes of identity, autonomy, and transformation in ways that resonate with today's audiences.

"The story of Pygmalion is a timeless exploration of creation and transformation," said Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director and CEO of Kentucky Opera, who also wrote the new English libretto. "Through contemporary lens, this retelling of the ancient Roman story illuminates the societal constructs that shape our identities. We invite our community to reflect on the universal drive to be our true selves and shed external expectations that don't serve us.

Pygmalion has been told and retold in many variations on stage and screen. "People may know Pygmalion as told through My Fair Lady, Lars and the Real Girl, or Her. This immersive experience will have the audience feeling the impact of every character's decision, inviting them to question, 'How do I define myself?'," said director Tara Branham. "With the opera center as a backdrop, audiences will feel like we're bringing the art galleries of a Soho warehouse to the heart of Kentucky."

The production features a talented group of artists, several of whom are making their Kentucky Opera debuts. These include conductor Stephen Stubbs, an internationally renowned specialist in baroque music, and San Francisco Bay Area-based Branham, as well as two of the singers.

