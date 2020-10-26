HGOco And League Of Women Voters Of Houston Partner On KATIE: STRONGEST OF THE STRONG

Music by Faye Chiao and Libretto by Anton Dudley.

Houston Grand Opera's HGOco and League of Women Voters of Houston are partnering to present a special live stream airing of Faye Chiao and Anton Dudley's Katie: Strongest of the Strong.

The live stream will open with a preshow welcome featuring special guest MaryJane Mudd, President of League of Women Voters of Houston. After the special airing of the opera, guests can join a Q&A with Cecilia Duarte, Houston-based mezzo-soprano, frequent HGO collaborator, and title role performer.

Based on the life of Austro-American weightlifter Katie Brumbach, Katie: The Strongest of the Strong is the charming and cheeky tale of Katie's rise to fame, as she outlifts the strongest man in the world then joins the circus and eventually finds her place as an icon of the women's suffrage movement. Told through the eyes of journalist Marina Martin, a chorus of circus women take on a multitude of characters in this operatic adventure, showing us that strength and beauty come in all shapes and sizes.

This production is a part of HGOco's Opera to Go! program, performed across countless schools and community venues all over the greater Houston region as well as to further regions in the great State of Texas. Opera to Go! is a fully staged, high-energy, 45-minute opera, sung entirely in English and designed with students in mind.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Preshow: 6:30 p.m. CT

Opera: 6:45 p.m. CT

Post-performance Q&A: 7:35 p.m. CT

Where: Join via livestream on Houston Grand Opera's Facebook or YouTube, and League of Women Voters of Houston's Facebook to enjoy the performance!

Tariff: Free

