Glyndebourne to Stage Outdoor Opera This Summer

Classic FM has reported that Glyndebourne will stage an outdoor opera this summer with a live audience.

The first opera announced is Offenbach's 1858 Mesdames de la Halle. It will be staged with 12 singers but no chorus. Instead of the usual 40 orchestral musicians, it will be performed with 13, with a limited audience of 200 people, all seated outside and socially distanced.

Stephen Langridge, Artistic Director at Glyndebourne shared:

"Experiencing live music and theatre, together, in an inspiring environment is what Glyndebourne is all about...We are fortunate in having plenty of outside space available to us, and with a little imagination, we can see exciting musical and theatrical opportunities for performance in the gardens.

"This mini-festival will be intimate, unusual and unforgettable. Some cause for celebration in these tough times."

Tickets start at £50 will become available on Friday 26 June.

