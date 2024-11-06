GIRONDINES West Coast Premiere to be Presented at Mission Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, November 10th, at 5 PM PST, Mission Opera is presenting the West Coast video premiere of Girondines, a powerful opera by Mvskoke opera singer Kirsten C. Kunkle (librettist) and Sarah Van Sciver (composer). This unique event will stream footage from the October 29th, 2023, 7:30 PM cast performance, showcasing the true stories of six women from the French Revolution. Combining elements of music, theater, film, dance, fine art, literature, and the macabre, Girondines explores the tragedy, sacrifice, and eerie intrigue that defined these remarkable lives. Three of these heroines meet a tragic end, while three others navigate the turbulent political landscape of their time.

“This opera’s story is timeless, reflecting the ongoing fight for women’s voices around the world,” said Kunkle. “It’s thrilling to present a new work created and performed by women that amplifies the legacies of these six courageous figures from history.” The opera is sung in English and features English, French, and Spanish supertitles.

Directed by Kunkle, Mission Opera’s production brings together a diverse and talented cast, including both local artists and nationally recognized guest performers. With an outstanding cast, audiences are guaranteed a captivating experience.

“We’re excited to bring Girondines to life with an exceptional cast and crew in this unique streaming format,” added composer Van Sciver, a CalArts alumna serving as the opera’s music director, technical director, and pianist/conductor.

The cast features:

Kirsten C. Kunkle and Catherine Antonia Samartin as Charlotte Corday, Ashley Becker and Jessica Schneiderman as Olympe de Gouges, Laurice Kennel and Agnese Gallenzi as Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun, Claire Pegram and Leeza Yorke as Madame Roland, Kaitlyn Tierney and Alexis Wesley as Madame De Staël, Marisa Robinson and Erika Nicole Alatorre as Marie-Anne Pierrette Paulze Lavoisier, With violinist Oleg Marukyan, cellist Beryl Canale, and harpist Leila Bishop.

The video premiere will be available for streaming on Sunday, November 10th, at 5 PM PST. Registration is required and can be completed at https://our.show/girondines. Girondines has a runtime of approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for audiences aged 13 and older due to mature themes.

Mission Opera is an OPERA America professional opera company serving the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. As an educational performing arts non-profit, Mission Opera is dedicated to presenting live theater, opera, musical theater, and educational outreach initiatives, along with a diverse array of concerts and events throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California. Their mission is to produce high-quality, accessible opera and musical theater, providing opportunities for community engagement and fostering a deeper appreciation of these art forms.

