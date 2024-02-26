Franklin Light Opera to Present Strauss' DIE FLEDERMAUS In English At The WCPAC

Combining comedy, mistaken identities, and romantic entanglements with breathtaking music makes Johann Strauss (ii)'s "Die Fledermaus" one of the most popular operettas in the world...

And Die Fledermaus will come to life when Franklin Light Opera, performing the quintessential operetta in English, returns to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue, at 7pm Friday & Saturday March 8 & 9, and 2pm Sunday March 10 in Franklin, TN.

The plot (often subtitled "Revenge of the Bat") revolves around a carefully crafted practical joke avenging a humiliating prank, and the result is numerous characters operating under false pretenses and false identities. Amid the charm and fun is a treasure trove of sparkling and memorable musical gems.

According to Mark Ring, music director of the production, "Die Fledermaus is a rare beast - true, laugh-out-loud comedy and a first-class classical music experience all in one. Our local cast brings vocal fireworks combined with excellent character acting and comedic timing. You'll enjoy this as your first opera or your hundredth."

A wonderfully talented cast, chorus, pianist and string quartet will perform under the baton of Ring and direction of Jodi Marcum. Staging and costumes will add to the brilliance and charm as they create the illusion of 1870's Vienna. Unlike traditional opera, operettas are a mix of theater and incredible singing with spoken dialogue like musical theater, making it truly accessible entertainment for everyone. Audiences will certainly experience a highly entertaining and unforgettable experience!

Die Fledermaus features Emilee Upleger, Stephen Calgaro, Julia Towner, Nicholas Branson, Shelley Schneider, Vincent Davis, Tyler Saunders, Will Lasley, Nicole McColley and Jay Marcum. Chorus and understudies include Demarcus Weathersby, Kylie Painter, Megan Calgaro, Elena Degl'innocenti, Susan Guina, Audrey Butler, Mark Butler and Chad Dumont. Costume design is by Nicholas Branson and Lara Butler is stage manager with Karen Dumont producing.

Reserved seating tickets are on sale for $27.50, with a discount price of $25 for seniors and $17.50 for students. They may be purchased online at www.FranklinLightOpera.org or www.wpactn.com.

photo credit: Chad Dumont