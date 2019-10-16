Franco Zeffirelli's Iconic Production Of LA BOHEME Returns To The Met Stage

The Metropolitan Opera presents Puccini's La Bohème, conducted by Marco Armiliato, with eight initial performances beginning October 25, 2019. Ailyn Pérez returns to the role of the seamstress Mimì; her lover, the poet Rodolfo, is portrayed by Matthew Polenzani in his Met role debut. Olga Kulchynska makes her Met debut as the singer Musetta, while David Bizic sings the role of the painter Marcello.

The supporting cast features Andrey Zhilikhovsky in his Met debut as Schaunard, Jongmin Park in his Met debut as Colline, and Arthur Woodley as Benoit and Alcindoro. At the performance on November 14, Hei-Kyung Hong stars as Mimì and Jacqueline Echols sings the role of Musetta. The opera is presented in Franco Zeffirelli's classic production, the most-performed production of an opera in Met history. These performances are dedicated to the memory of Zeffirelli, who died in June.

La Bohème returns twice more in the Met's 2019-20 season. Five performances in January 2020 star Maria Agresta as Mimì, Roberto Alagna as Rodolfo, Susanna Phillips as Musetta, Artur Ruciński as Marcello, Elliot Madore as Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and Donald Maxwell as Benoit and Alcindoro, conducted by Armiliato. The production returns for three performances in April and May 2020 featuring Pérez as Mimì, Joseph Calleja as Rodolfo, Jennifer Rowley as Musetta, Carlos Álvarez as Marcello, Rodion Pogossov as Schaunard, Tareq Nazmi in his Met debut as Colline, and Woodley as Benoit and Alcindoro, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume.

The October 25 and November 21 performances of La Bohème will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 75, and the October 25 and November 21 performances will also be streamed live on the Met's web site, metopera.org. A performance from the fall run of La Bohème will also be taped for broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on January 25, 2020.

For prices and ticket information, please call (212) 362-6000 or visit metopera.org.

Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (212) 341-5410 or visiting metopera.org/groups.





