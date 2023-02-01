Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edmonton Opera Announces 60th Season Featuring CARMEN, DON GIOVANNI & More

In February 2024, Edmonton Opera will present a company premiere: Identity.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Edmonton Opera Announces 60th Season Featuring CARMEN, DON GIOVANNI & More

Audiences are invited to Edmonton Opera's Diamond Anniversary Season, celebrating a proud history of 60 years of opera in Edmonton.

Bizet's Carmen opens the Diamond Season. Well beloved as the most famous opera of all, Carmen is known for glorious music and a fearless leading lady. Montreal's Rose Naggar-Tremblay (mezzo soprano) will infuse this role with her rich voice and interpretive prowess as she makes her company debut, as well as her North American role debut. She will be joined by tenor Adam Luther, baritone Lester Lynch, and two Rumbold Vocal Prize winners, soprano Lauren Margison and tenor Spencer Britten.

Next on the Jubilee Auditorium stage will be Mozart's Don Giovanni, directed by Joel Ivany. This semi-staged opera will captivate both seasoned and new audiences, introducing a new English libretto by Joel himself which sets the opera in 2023. The stellar cast includes baritone Elliot Madore, praised from Paris New York for his "movie star quality" and "exceptional artistry" as Don Giovanni. It also features tenor John Tessier, Juno nominated soprano Miriam Khalil, and baritone Justin Welsh, accompanied by members of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to bring Mozart's well-known score to life. The production is in partnership with the National Arts Centre and Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity.

In February 2024, Edmonton Opera will present a company premiere: Identity. Originally commissioned as a film for Against the Grain Theatre in Toronto, Identity tells the story of baritone Elliot Madore's struggles with his personal identity as a bi-racial person. Award-winning writer Shauntay Grant and composer Dinuk Wijeratne transformed the film into a live performance that will be presented at the Westbury Theatre in February 2024.

Edmonton Opera will introduce Wagner's epic Ring Cycle to Edmonton stages for the first time ever! A brand new Das Rheingold will launch the the 4-part epic saga in May 2024, to be followed in subsequent seasons by the other three operas. The Jonathan Dove reduced version, defined as "Wagner re-imagined," was critically acclaimed in England as "imaginatively fresh" and "capturing the mighty essence of Wagner's masterpiece."

This production continues a partnership with The Citadel Theatre bringing opera to all Edmonton audiences by engaging in spaces like the Maclab Theatre.

Edmonton Opera also welcomes Simon Rivard, one of the most sought-after conductors on the Canadian music scene to join the company as its the first ever Music Director. He will lead The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at the podium this season. Rivard debuted with Edmonton Opera in 2022 conducting La Bohème and Tosca and is "so excited to be joining the company at this pivotal moment in its history."

And there's more...

Opera al Fresco • University of Alberta Botanic Garden • Aug. 18, 2023 • 7pm

Launching the Diamond Anniversary season, Opera al Fresco will return to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden in August, promising beautiful scenery and superb live performances. This summer tradition continues to attract full audiences, selling out year after year.

Rumbold Vocal Prize • Jubilee Auditorium • Oct. 23, 2023 • 7pm

In 2022, Edmonton Opera inaugurated the Rumbold Vocal Prize, thanks to the generosity of Grace and Arnold Rumbold. This proved to be a truly noteworthy event, providing an opportunity for Edmonton audiences to hear outstanding Canadian talents of international stature. Join them this fall as they showcase the next class of emerging opera stars and award $40,000 in prizes!

Home for the Holidays • Jubilee Auditorium • Dec. 11, 2023 • 7pm

For the third year in a row, Edmonton Opera returns to the Jubilee to welcome in the holiday season with Home for the Holidays. This stellar concert brought roars of applause and sing-alongs last year and has become a popular tradition for Edmonton families.

Opera Pub • Blue Chair • 4th Wednesday of every month • 7pm

What's more fun than opera and a beer with friends? Opera Pubs are improvised, wild nights that offer up your favourite operatic arias and ensembles, performed by both established and emerging opera talent. Opera Pubs are the perfect introduction for newbies and opera lovers who want to see something "a little different." Opera Pubs are presented in partnership with Against the Grain Theatre.

As one further exciting note, in honour of the 60th Season, Edmonton Opera will offer admission at no cost to attendees under-21. This reflects a commitment to introducing new audiences to the amazing world of opera through a Youth for Free program.

Guided by the creative and innovative vision of Edmonton Opera's award-winning artistic director, Joel Ivany, this is a season you don't want to miss!




Opera Columbus Announce First Spanish Tango Opera Performed In Columbus: MARIA DE BUENOS A Photo
Opera Columbus Announce First Spanish Tango Opera Performed In Columbus: MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES
The sensual rhythms of tango combine with operatic passions in Maria de Buenos Aires is bringing heat to the Ohio February Air.  Astor Piazzolla's revolutionary nuevo tango score and Horacio Ferrer's mesmerizing poetry unite the ghostly realm with the physical world to portray the spiritual journey of the opera's heroine.   
Sunstone Winery Brings In Top Talent For New Opera Series VOICES & VINES Photo
Sunstone Winery Brings In Top Talent For New Opera Series VOICES & VINES
Sunstone has announced that world-renowned classical performers Danielle Marcelle Bond, Jamie Chamberlin & Nathan Granner are returning for this romantic performance, accompanied by pianist Milena Gligic.
Atlanta Opera Closes 22-23 Season With DAS RHEINGOLD, April 29-May 7 Photo
Atlanta Opera Closes 22-23 Season With DAS RHEINGOLD, April 29-May 7
The Atlanta Opera – “one of the most exciting opera companies in America” (Opera Wire) – closes its mainstage 2022-23 season with a milestone event: General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun's new production of Das Rheingold, the company's first production of any opera from Wagner's monumental Ring cycle (April 29–May 7).
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
THE MAGIC FLUTE is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Day versus night, white versus black, men versus women, civilization versus nature - The Magic Fluteseems pervaded by a clear order of values. However, the fact that the most-performed opera is much more complex and sometimes more enigmatic than it first appears has led to very different interpretations.

More Hot Stories For You


Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
Guild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This WeekendGuild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This Weekend
January 24, 2023

The great opera TOSCA will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.
Bronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This MonthBronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Month
January 21, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.  Performances will be on Saturday & Sunday, January 28 & 29 Saturday & Sunday, February 4 & 5.
Wagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr BeczałaWagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr Beczała
January 18, 2023

​​​​​​​Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after 17 years, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard. The production runs from February 26th-April 1st.
OPERA America Announces Participants Of The 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program For Women AdministratorsOPERA America Announces Participants Of The 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program For Women Administrators
January 17, 2023

OPERA America is pleased to recognize the leadership achievements and dedication of three women administrators who have been selected as protégés in the 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program for Women Administrators.
share