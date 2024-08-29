ENO to Open 2024/25 Season With Puccini's LA BOHEME & SUOR ANGELICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening the 2024/25 Season at the London Coliseum, English National Opera will commemorate 100 years since Puccini's death with the return of Jonathan Miller's iconic production of La bohème, opening on 26 September, and a new semi-staged concert of Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica), directed by ENO's Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon, on 27 September.

Annilese Miskimmon says: ‘I am delighted that we open our 2024/25 Season with Jonathan Miller's beautiful production of La bohème, a production that ENO has become synonymous with, and a new semi-staged concert of Puccini's rarely performed masterpiece Suor Angelica. Marking 100 years since the composer's death, both these productions will bring the romance, drama, hope and heartbreak to life on stage and will be lit up by some of Puccini's most exquisite music.'

Jonathan Miller's much-loved production of La bohème has travelled to stages around the world since its premiere in 2009. Set in inter-war Paris, La bohème tells of impoverished Parisian poet Rodolfo's doomed love for seamstress Mimì. Miller's staging of Puccini's best-loved opera is designed by his long-time collaborator Isabella Bywater.

In the pit making her ENO and UK opera debut is Conductor Clelia Cafiero. Cafiero currently serves as Principal Guest Conductor at the Opéra de Tours.

Leading the cast as Rodolfo and Mimì is internationally acclaimed tenor Joshua Blue making his ENO debut, alongside award-winning soprano and former Harewood Artist Nadine Benjamin MBE. Blue reprises the role having performed it in 2023 at Opera Philadelphia, where he made his role debut, and then at the Glimmerglass Festival. Benjamin returns to ENO following her award-winning performance as The Mother in Tinuke Craig's Olivier Award nominated production of Blue (2023), and as Moira in The Handmaid's Tale (2024).

Baritone Charles Rice returns to reprise his role of Marcello following his performance in La bohème during the 2021/22 Season. Performing alongside him in the role of Musetta is soprano Vuvu Mpofu, who is making her ENO debut.

They will be joined by Harewood Artist and baritone Patrick Alexander Keefe in the role of Schaunard, bass-baritone Dingle Yandell makes his ENO debut in the role of Colline, and ENO Chorus members bass-baritone Paul Sheehan as Benoît and bass Andrew Tinkler as Alcindoro.

Returning as Revival Director is Crispin Lord, who previously led this production in 2022. Isabella Bywater is the Set and Costume Designer, Jean Kalman is the Original Lighting Designer, Marc Rosette is the Revival Lighting Designer, and the translation is by Amanda Holden.

Following the opening of La bohème, Miskimmon will present the new semi-staged concert of Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica) set in a Magdalene Laundries institution, in a convent in 1960s Ireland. It is a heart-rending story of a young, unmarried mother separated from her baby by her aristocratic family and confined to a convent to live as a nun. Puccini's profoundly moving and rarely performed opera was last performed at ENO in 1998.

Puccini's extraordinary emotional score will be conducted by Corinna Niemeyer, who is making her ENO debut. Niemeyer has established a reputation for her creative approach to presenting concerts.

This all-female cast sees the return of soprano Sinéad Campbell-Wallace as Sister Angelica, who was nominated for an Olivier Award for her powerful performance in the title role in ENO's Tosca (2022), renowned mezzo-soprano Christine Rice as The Princess, and former Harewood Artist and mezzo-soprano Madeleine Shaw as The Abbess.

They will be joined by mezzo-sopranos Lea Shaw in the role of The Monitress making her ENO debut, and Gaynor Keeble as The Mistress of the Novices. Returning to ENO is former Harewood Artist and soprano Alexandra Oomens as Sister Genovieffa.

The cast will be completed by ENO Chorus members Jane Read, Sarah-Jane Lewis, Sophie Goldrick, Tanya Hurst, Susanna Tudor-Thomas, Annabella-Vesela Ellis, Claire Pendleton, and Morag Boyle.

Yannis Thavoris is the Designer, Mark Jonathan is the Lighting Designer, and the translation is by Amanda Holden.

La bohème opens on Thursday 26 September for 9 performances: Sep 26, Oct 3, 10, 15, 17 at 19.00. Oct 5,12 at 18.00. Sep 28, Oct 19 at 14.30.

Signed Performance: Thursday 3 October, 19.00

A co-production with Cincinnati Opera.

Suor Angelica opens on Friday 27 September for 2 performances: Sep 27 at 18.00 and 20.15.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)

*£3.75 booking fee applies to online and telephone bookings.

#ENOBoheme

#ENOSuorAngelica

