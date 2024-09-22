City Lyric Opera Kicks Off 9th Season With ¡TUMBAO! A CELEBRATION OF AFRO-LATIN MUSIC

The concert will be held at two venues in New York City this month.
City Lyric Opera has announced the launch of its 9th season with a special collaboration with the Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project, presenting ¡Tumbao! A Celebration of Afro-Latin Music. This unique event promises a captivating musical and visual journey into Afro-Latin culture, featuring traditional Afro-Cuban and Afro-Dominican music alongside works by renowned composers.
Tumbao will feature performances by acclaimed artists Zuly Inirio (Soprano), Amaury Morales (Piano), and Hugo Cruz (Percussion), who will bring to life the powerful rhythms and melodies of Afro-Latin traditions. This performance celebrates the richness of Afro-Latinx heritage and highlights the connections between classical music and the vibrant sounds of Afro-Latin culture.
The concert will be held at two venues in New York City:
September 26, 2024
Café Erzulie
894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Time: 8:00 PM
RSVP to reserve your ticket! $20 cover at the door
September 28, 2024
The Dimenna Center for Classical Music | Norman S. Benzaquen Hall
450 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018
Time: 7:30 PM
Tickets: $25, available for purchase at [Ticket Link]
"This concert represents a celebration of Afro-Latinx voices, culture, and history through music. We are thrilled to bring such an exciting collaboration to audiences in New York," said Zuly Inirio, founder of the Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project.
City Lyric Opera is proud to partner with the Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project, an initiative dedicated to promoting and amplifying Afro-Latinx voices in classical music. This partnership represents a continued commitment to showcasing diverse and underrepresented artists in the operatic and classical music world.
Tickets are available for both performances, and early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. For more information about the event, visit https://www.citylyricopera.org/tumbao.
City Lyric Opera is a mission-driven opera company that strives to create high-quality, accessible opera experiences for new and seasoned opera audiences alike. By collaborating with diverse artists, CLO seeks to break down the barriers to classical music and opera in New York City.
The Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project is dedicated to elevating and celebrating Afro-Latinx voices and stories through classical music, fostering artistic expression at the intersection of Afro-Latinx identity, social justice, and cultural heritage.
