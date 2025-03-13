Cast Set for THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at North Carolina Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Carolina Opera has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Mozart's comic masterpiece, The Marriage of Figaro, on stage April 4th and 6th at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. With rehearsals now underway, anticipation is building for what promises to be an evening of love, laughter, and razor-sharp wit set to one of the most brilliant scores in opera history.

Leading the cast as the clever and quick-witted Figaro is Wm. Clay Thompson, whose commanding bass and charismatic stage presence make him a rising star on opera stages. Opposite him as the charming and resourceful Susanna is Cadie J. Bryan, whose radiant soprano and impeccable comedic timing will bring Mozart's music to life in dazzling fashion. Both make their NC Opera debuts in this production.

Joining them in this whirlwind of romance and deception are: Theo Hoffman as the scheming yet magnetic Count Almaviva; Kathryn Henry as the heartbroken yet dignified Countess Almaviva; Stephanie Foley Davis as the lovesick and mischievous Cherubino; and Lucia Bradford (Marcellina), Adam Lau (Bartolo), and Scott Wichael (Basilio/Curzio), all familiar faces to NC Opera audiences, round out the cast, bringing their artistry and comedic flair to this fast-paced operatic farce.

Leading the production is conductor Aaron Breid, celebrated for his precise and passionate interpretations. Stunning design by Steven Kemp (La bohème, 2022) sets the stage for director Chas Rader-Shieber's vibrant production, ensuring that The Marriage of Figaro will be as fresh, funny, and relevant today as it was at its premiere in 1786.

"The Marriage of Figaro is a timeless masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences with its humor, charm, and unforgettable music," says Angela Grant, Director of Marketing. "Our incredible cast brings fresh energy to this classic, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Set over the course of one riotous day, The Marriage of Figaro is a tale of mistaken identities, elaborate disguises, and romantic escapades as Figaro and Susanna outwit the scheming Count to finally say "I do." Packed with uproarious antics and some of Mozart's most sublime music, this opera remains one of the most beloved and frequently performed in the world.

Comments