Cast Change Announced for Metropolitan Opera's ELEKTRA

Rebecca Nash will sing the title role in tonight's performance of Strauss's Elektra, replacing Nina Stemme, and Wendy Bryn Harmer will sing Chrysothemis, replacing Lise Davidsen.

Australian soprano Rebecca Nash made her Met debut as well as her role debut as Elektra on April 12. Recent performances include debuts as the Dyer's Wife in Strauss's Die Frau ohne Schatten at the Vienna State Opera and Germany's Theater Kiel, and the title role in Puccini's Turandot at the Verdi Theater in Padua.

A graduate of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, American soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer has sung more than 170 performances with the company since her 2005 debut as First Bridesmaid in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro. Other Met roles include the Flower Maiden in Wagner's Parsifal, First Lady in Mozart's The Magic Flute, Barena in Janáček's Jenůfa, Servant 1 in Strauss's Die Ägyptische Helena, Dunyasha in Prokofiev's War and Peace, Chlöe in Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades, Freia in Wagner's Das Rheingold, Ortlinde in Wagner's Die Walküre, Gutrune in Wagner's Götterdämmerung, and Emma in Mussorgsky's Khovanshchina.

Patrice Chéreau's staging of Elektra also stars Michaela Schuster as Klytämnestra, Stefan Vinke as Aegisth, and Greer Grimsley as Orest. The conductor is Donald Runnicles.

For further information, please visit www.metopera.org