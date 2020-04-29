Carnegie Hall and medici.tv Launch CARNEGIE HALL FRIDAYS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Carnegie Hall and medici.tv announced today the launch of a new weekly streaming project: Carnegie Hall Fridays, through which a selection of 11 webcasts of past performances from the Hall will be made available for free to audiences worldwide.



From May 1 through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET. In addition, medici.tv will host a watch party on its homepage each Friday at 4 pm CET (10 am in New York City).



This project is the latest addition to the long-running partnership between Carnegie Hall and the international streaming service, medici.tv. Since its first joint livestream in 2014, the collaboration has brought 38 performances from some of the world's most celebrated artists to audiences worldwide. Over the past six seasons, these streams have reached over 9.2 million views, with audience members originating from more than 180 countries and territories around the world.



Carnegie Hall Fridays will launch this Friday, May 1 with Joyce DiDonato and Yannick Nézet-Séguin's stunning performance of Schubert's Winterreise, originally streamed live in December 2019. This re-broadcast and the ten that will follow in the series join other efforts that Carnegie Hall and medici.tv have organized since the Hall's closure earlier this spring due to the global COVID-19 crisis. In early April, medici.tv and the Hall made its entire back catalogue of Joyce DiDonato master classes for young opera singers-a total of 15 programs originally broadcast between 2015 and 2019-available on-demand, free of charge for 72 hours. On Sunday, May 3, a 2017 concert performance of Handel's Ariodante featuring Joyce DiDonato, Harry Bicket, and The English Concert will be put back online for free on-demand viewing for 48 hours.



Also in April, Carnegie Hall launched a new online series Live with Carnegie Hall with new original programming designed to connect world-class artists with musical lovers everywhere, features live musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. The series, which has included episodes curated by Emanuel Ax, Tituss Burgess, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, continues to stream twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursdays and is currently available for on-demand viewing on carnegiehall.org/live.



The Carnegie Hall Fridays series with medici.tv comprises 11 outstanding performances broadcast over the past six seasons and includes internationally-acclaimed artists such as Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, Joyce DiDonato, Gustavo Dudamel, Valery Gergiev, Alan Gilbert, Philip Glass, Leonidas Kavakos, Evgeny Kissin, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Sir Antonio Pappano, Miriam Manasherov, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Kian Soltani, Michael Tilson Thomas, Daniil Trifonov, and Yuja Wang, as well as renowned ensembles such as the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, the Mutter Virtuosi, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, the New World Symphony, the Münchner Philharmoniker, the Philip Glass Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic, and the National Youth Orchestra of the USA.





FULL SCHEDULE OF Carnegie Hall FRIDAYS

Programs subject to change



Friday, May 1st

Joyce DiDonato and Yannick Nézet-Séguin perform Schubert's Winterreise (Original broadcast date: December 15, 2019)



Friday, May 8th

Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra perform Strauss, Saint-Saëns, Elgar, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky, with soloists Miriam Manasherov and Kian Soltani (Original broadcast date: November 8, 2018)



Friday, May 15th

Sir Antonio Pappano and the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia play Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Martha Argerich, plus works by Verdi, Sibelius, and Respighi (Original broadcast date: October 20, 2017)



Friday, May 22nd

Anne Sophie Mutter and the Mutter Virtuosi perform Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, plus works by Bach and Previn (Original broadcast date November 18, 2014)



Friday, May 29th

Daniil Trifonov in recital, performing works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Prokofiev (Original broadcast date: February 9, 2019)



Friday, June 5th

Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela perform a selection of dances from around the world, including works by Ravel, Stravinsky, Brahms, Copland, Ginastera, and Bernstein (Original broadcast date: October 6, 2016)



Friday, June 12th

Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony play Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yuja Wang, plus Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and works by Julia Wolfe, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Wagner (Original broadcast date: March 1, 2019)



Friday, June 19th

Valery Gergiev and the Münchner Philharmoniker perform Brahms's Violin Concerto in D with soloist Leonidas Kavakos, plus Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 and works by Widmann and Enescu (Original broadcast date: October 26, 2019)



Friday, June 26th

Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble perform Music with Changing Parts, with Michael Riesman and students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and San Francisco Girls Chorus (Original broadcast date: February 16, 2018)



Friday, July 3rd

Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic play Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Evgeny Kissin, plus works by Lindberg and Ravel (Original broadcast date, October 7, 2015)



Friday, July 10th

A selection of highlights from 4 seasons of broadcasts from around the world with Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (Original broadcast dates: 2016-2019)





