Bryant Park Picnic Performances Continues With New York City Opera's Pride in the Park

Bryant Park Picnic Performances season of free, ticketed live performances will continue on June 18 at 7pm with New York City Opera's Pride in the Park, a celebration of LGBTQ culture and excellence on the occasion of Pride Month in NYC. The evening will spotlight a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater, as sung by a quartet of stars from City Opera's Pride Series. The event closes with a new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera originally commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019. Additional forthcoming concerts with New York City Opera are scheduled for July 2 (a one-hour adaptation fo Bizet's Carmen), August 21 (Now That's What I Call Opera!, a selection of opera favorites designed to be enjoyed by the whole family) and September 3 (a newly created 90-minute adaptation of Verdi's Rigoletto).

Entry to each show will require a free ticket, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination series OR a current negative COVID-19 test, and a matching government-issued photo ID. Attendees under the age of 16 will be allowed to register for a vaccinated ticket if accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult.

Advance tickets to this performance will be available for online reservation starting today via the Bryant Park Picnic Performances website.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of this selection of classic opera and contemporary theater will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for the on-site events will be provided by Amazon.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members live at each performance. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. In line with current CDC and New York State guidelines, attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in a park chair. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.

Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, "Our summer series in Bryant Park is a very important part of the life of New York City Opera. As "The People's Opera," performing for free in the center of our great city is a privilege and an honor."

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly changes in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2021 Programming Details

New York City Opera

Free Ticket Reservations Available Now

Friday, June 18 at 7PM

Pride in the Park

New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ Pride concert will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by a quartet of stars from City Opera's Pride Series. We will close this performance with a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019. Come celebrate Pride in Bryant Park with New York City Opera!

Attendance Information Available Soon

Friday, July 2 at 7PM

Carmen

The innkeeper Lillas Pastia narrates the tempestuous story of the irresistible seductress Carmen and her hapless lover Don José in this fully staged, hour-long adaptation of Bizet's beloved opera, providing a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers of any age.

Saturday, August 21 at 7PM

Now That's What I Call Opera!

New York City Opera presents a concert suited for the whole family. Stars of the City Opera stage will treat New Yorkers young and old to a program of operatic favorites including selections from The Barber of Seville, Carmen, Rigoletto, La bohème, and many more; emceed by General Director Michael Capasso in an engaging and educational format.

Friday, September 3 at 7PM

Rigoletto

A newly created, 90-minute version of Verdi's masterpiece Rigoletto, conducted by Constantine Orbelian and starring Michael Chioldi in the title role, Brandie Sutton as his daughter Gilda and Won Whi Choi as the lecherous Duke of Mantua. The production will be staged by NYCO General Director Michael Capasso and feature narration written and performed by acclaimed Shakespearean actor and noted playwright Bill Van Horn.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances Entry and On-Site Safety Protocols

For On-Site Shows Through June 18

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS:

1: A Free Ticket

2: A Government-Issued Photo ID

3: On-Site Proof of Full Vaccination or a Recent Negative COVID-19 Test

TWO SECTIONS FOR SEATING:

﻿1: Vaccinated

We highly encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair; no outside chairs allowed.

2: Tested

Masks are required until seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly social distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

More details, safety requirements, and information can be found at bryantpark.org/picnics.