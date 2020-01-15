Beth Morrison Projects and Brooklyn Youth Chorus Make San Diego Opera Debut in AGING MAGICIAN

San Diego Opera's 2019-2020 season continues with Aging Magician a hybrid opera/theatre piece that combines singing, choral work, puppetry, and performance art to create an incredibly unique event for the West Coast premiere of this haunting and beautiful work. Produced by Beth Morrison Projects, one of the most influential and innovative taste makers on the forefront of the "indie opera" movement, Aging Magician opens on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre. Additional performances are Saturday March 14 at 2 PM and at 7:30 PM, 2020.

Aging Magician tells the story of Harold, an eccentric and aging clockmaker who is nearing the end of his life. He has been working on a children's book, called The Aging Magician, and is at a critical point in his story. Should Harold kill off the magician? Should he allow him to live? As Harold ponders these decisions he finds himself transported to a magical place where fiction and reality collide. Aging Magician stars Rinde Eckert in his Company debut as Harold. Aging Magician features the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, also in a Company debut. The Brooklyn Youth Chorus have appeared with the New York Philharmonic, The National, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Wye Oak, Shara Nova, International Contemporary Ensemble, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Barbra Streisand, Arcade Fire, Sir Elton John, and Grizzly Bear, among others, in recent seasons. The director is Julian Crouch and the conductor is Dianne Berkun Menaker, both in San Diego Opera debuts. Attacca Quartet is the orchestra for these performances and the composer is Paola Prestini. The Set Designer is Julian Crouch and Amy Rubin. The Lighting Designer is Joshua Higgason. The instrument design is by Bang on a Can All-Stars founding member Mark Stewart. These are the first performances of Aging Magician by San Diego Opera and the West Coast Premiere of the opera.

Performance Schedule

Friday March 13, 2020 7:30 PM

Saturday March 14, 2020 2:00 PM

Saturday March 14, 2020 7:30 PM

Purchasing Tickets

Single tickets start at $35 for all d?"tour Series operas. Children prices exist, please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000 for more information.

Senior citizen discounts of 15% are available to the Main Stage series on Tuesday and Friday subscription packages. Senior citizen discounts of 15% are available to the d?"tour Series on Saturday subscription packages.

Military discounts (active and retired) of 50% are available to the Main Stage series on Tuesday and Friday subscription packages. Military discounts of 50% are available to the d?"tour Series on Saturday subscription packages.

For information about tickets please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000





